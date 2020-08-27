Hallettsville and Shiner have awaited their season-opening game with great anticipation.
The Comanches are the top-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 2A, Division I poll, and the Brahmas are ranked No. 8 in the Class 3A, Division I poll.
But there were times when players from both teams wondered if the COVID-19 pandemic would keep the game from being played.
“It was a little disappointing,” said Shiner senior Garrett Cowan. “You work your whole life to play football and to see you can’t play would have been very disappointing.”
“After the COVID and all that, I was hoping and praying that we would have a season,” said Hallettsville senior Ty Gerke. “I’m glad that we do.”
The Lavaca County rivals will square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shiner’s Comanche Stadium.
“We’re just really glad to be able to get out here,” said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “I’m sure most coaches are thinking the same thing. We feel like we’re blessed to even do this so whatever comes with it is just going to have to come with it.”
Shiner captured a 55-20 win last season and went on to the regional playoffs. Hallettsville advanced to the quarterfinals.
“We have a lot of respect for Hallettsville and they have a really good ballclub this year that is very well coached with great athletes,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “We’re definitely going to have a challenge on our hands.”
The Brahmas welcome back running back Jonathon Brooks, a Texas commit who rushed for 2,144 yards and 39 touchdowns last season.
But Gerke has seen improvement in a number of areas as Hallettsville has prepared for the season.
“The linemen have really surprised me and they get all the credit because they’ve been working hard to get stronger in the weight room this summer,” he said. “We look even better than last year.”
The Brahmas also have decent numbers, which has been an issue in past seasons.
“Our depth is a lot better this year,” Psencik said. “We still need some people to step up in those backup roles where we can use them and trust them in game situations.”
The Comanches are a senior-laden team, which has helped expedite the learning curve.
“We have a lot of talent on this team,” Cowan said. “We’re very fast and strong and we’ve got dedicated players who work hard and are ready to go.”
Realignment moved Hallettsville from Region IV to Region III, and placed Shiner in arguably the toughest district in the state.
But neither is likely to face a bigger challenge than in the season opener.
“It’s definitely a good way to start,” Gerke said. “It’s probably the biggest game on our schedule. It’s just a matter of us playing hard and fighting hard. I know Shiner is a tough team, but we just need to come out and play hard.”
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Cowan said. “We’re going to see where we stand. I think we’re going to play physical, play hard and do well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.