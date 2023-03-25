HALLETTSVILLE — Tanner Wagner did his best to calm himself when he became the fourth Hallettsville pitcher in the top of the fourth inning.
Tidehaven held a 5-2 lead and had the bases loaded with two outs.
“None of us could really throw strikes,” Wagner said. “We struggled really badly with that. In past games, we’ve struggled to throw strikes and walking guys is something we’ve done a lot. I told myself to throw strikes. I didn’t have to gas it up. Just throw strikes and let them hit. I have a good defense behind me and let them put it in play and it worked out.”
Wagner got the third out on a strikeout and the Brahmas went on to rally for a 9-8 District 25-3A walk-off win Saturday at Municipal Park Field.
“Tanner’s’s done a good job,” said first-year Hallettsville head coach Chad Gohlke. “He’s really worked hard at throwing strikes and that’s all we ask him to do. He’s done a good job of that.”
The Brahmas improved to 11-5 and remained the district’s only undefeated team at 5-0.
“There have been some pleasant surprises,” Gohlke said, “You never know what you have coming in. But until you see it and you get into games like this, you never know their true character and what they’re really about.”
The Brahmas came from behind three times before winning on a one-out single by Brandt Trlicek with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
“It’s happened all the time,” said Wagner, who had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. “We do take advantage. When you do take advantage of those, you’ll get balls that can be hit hard somewhere. Teams are getting excited and making errors. If you put the ball in play, good things will happen.”
Tidehaven (12-4, 3-2) had nine hits, including a pair of two-run home runs from Clyde Griffith, and two hits apiece by Jachen Duran and Conner Claxton.
But the Tigers hurt themselves by committing seven errors that led to six unearned runs.
“Clyde Griffith with two home runs, they were huge,” said Tidehaven head coach Eddie Russell. “The kids have been working on our hitting. That’s been our struggle. Today, we hit but we didn’t bring the defense. Once we learn to play all three phases of the game, we’re going to be a hell of a ballclub.”
The Brahmas took an 8-6 lead to the seventh inning before Tidehaven tied the game on Griffith’s second home run, a blast over the left-center field fence.
But Tanner Clife led off the bottom of the inning with an infield single and went to third, and out later on the Tigers’ final error.
Trlicek then hit a ball over the head of a drawn in Conner Claxton in center field.
“We just need to have fun and keep playing baseball,” Wagner said. “What’s going to happen is going to happen. Put the ball in play and hit it hard. There are things we need to work on like throwing more strikes. We need to keep having fun, hit the ball hard and do what we need to do.”
District 25-3A
Hallettsville 9, Tidehaven 8
Tidehaven 012 210 2 – 8 8 7
Hallettsville 200 231 1 – 9 9 1
One out when winning run scored
W: Tanner Wagner. L: Riicky Rubio. Highlights: (T) Clyde Griffith 3-for-4, 2 2-run HR, 4 RBIs; Jachen Duran 2-for-4, 3 R, SB; Conner Claxton 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, 2 SB. (H) Wagner 2-for-4, 3B, 3 RBIs; Josh Griffith 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Monte Thigpen 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, Brandt Trlicek 1-for-4, game-winning RBI. Records: Tidehaven 12-4, 3-2; Hallettsville 11-5, 5-0.