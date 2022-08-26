Halletsville vs. Shiner football
Shiner's Dalton Brooks rushes up the field against Hallettsville's Brandt Trlicek during Friday's game against Hallettsville at Brahma Memorial Stadium.

 Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com

HALLETTSVILLE — No. 1-ranked Shiner was stunned in their season opener against Hallettsville on Friday night, losing 14-7.

The Brahmas leaned heavily on their running game behind running backs Jashaun Price and Damarion Austin.

Halletsville vs. Shiner football
Tommy Psenick, Hallettsville head football coach, talks to his players prior to the third quarter during their game against Shiner on Friday night at Brahma Memorial Stadium.

The first half was low scoring, with each team only punching in one touchdown. Shiner senior running back Dalton Brooks scored the lone touchdown for his team, and added 94 rushing yards.

Entering Friday night’s game, Hallettsville head coach Tommy Psencik was expecting a lot out of his nine returning starters.

Halletsville vs. Shiner football
Hallettsville's Damarion Austin celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against Shiner on Friday night at Brahma Memorial Stadium.

“Everybody’s aware of what we need to do,” Psencik said. “We’ve got most of our youth, the inexperienced ones, on the line except for a couple of them. So we need depth on both sides, offense and defense.”

And Brooks, who rushed for 2,615 yards and 39 touchdowns during last season’s state championship run, knows the Comanches had to perform at a high level on Friday with their high expectations.

“We realize what we have accomplished, but we want to be better than anybody else,” Brooks said. “We want to keep winning and keep playing how we can play.”

For a full recap of Friday’s game between Shiner and Hallettsville, visit AdvoSports.com.

