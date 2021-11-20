NAVASOTA — The "Friday night lights" were on full display in Hallettsville's Class 3A, Division I area round game against Diboll at Navasota's Rattler Stadium.
In a rematch of last year's 27-0 area victory by Hallettsville, it was anyone's game at halftime with Diboll leading 7-0.
Yet, Hallettsville was unable to pull out the victory as the Brahmas' season ended in a 14-0 defeat.
“I’m very proud of them,” said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “[Diboll] was very strong upfront, we knew that. The kids had a lot of grit throughout the year and I am very proud of our seniors. Our seniors worked hard and my hats off to their team but at the same time I’m real proud of our kids.”
The Lumberjacks struck first in the second quarter with a 42-yard pass from senior quarterback Rey Arellano to senior wide receiver Jacoby Watts.
Sophomore running back James Johnson Jr. was Diboll's biggest weapon, posting 88 yards on 18 carries and increasing the Lumberjack's lead with a 4-yard run in the third quarter.
Junior placekicker Haydyn Harris sealed the deal by completing both extra points to make it an even 14-0.
“[Diboll] has a bunch of game changers,” Psencik said. “They’ve got a very strong team and are talented, big and strong. Not just [Johnson], but they’re all good.”
Hallettsville tried to put itself back into the game in the third quarter, utilizing senior wide receiver and defensive back Demani Hartwell all over the field.
Hartwell established his presence in the passing game with 30 receiving yards, and in the running game, breaking tackles while putting up 34 rushing yards on nine carries.
“I know everything on the field, I do it for them,” Hartwell said. “It’s just the game of football I love, we’re like a brotherhood. I moved here one year ago, [this program] has taught me a lot of things.”
Senior quarterback Trace Patek threw 47 passing yards in the last game of his high school career.
“It didn’t end the way we wanted to but I love this group of men,” Patek said. “They all fought hard and it just didn’t work out the way we wanted to … [This program] has meant a lot. It builds young men and it builds character between all of us.”
The upset win by Diboll ends the Brahmas' season early after making the Class 3A, Division I state final one year ago.
Hallettsville graduates 11 seniors from its current roster.
“God and family is No. 1,” Psencik said. “We want to keep it that way for the rest of their lives. [Our seniors] show grit when they face adversity. They show grit at life and never quit, that’s what the game is all about.”
