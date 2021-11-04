STOCKDALE — Hallettsville refused to let its season end.
Facing Universal City Randolph in the Class 3A area round, the Lady Brahmas saw a two-set lead vanish against the No. 17 ranked Lady Ro-Hawks.
But down to their last handful of points, Hallettsville had one last comeback, closing the game out with a 15-10 victory in Set 5 to win the game in five sets (25-18, 26-24, 18-25, 23-25, 15-10).
“It was really emotional for us and we were like ‘Come on, we got to finish,’” said Hallettsville senior Kenna Kubenka. “All we had to do was finish. We had to get after that and after that we had to get one more. We knew we had to finish and we did.”
There were nine lead changes in the game with both teams coming back to win their respective sets each time.
Hallettsville (20-10) struck first, coming back from a 10-6 deficit in Set 1 and holding off two set points in Set 2.
Both teams found success keeping the ball alive and Hallettsville added pressure at the net with 14 total blocks.
“We were communicating on the court and talking to everyone,” said Hallettsville junior Briahna Mayfield. “Having a good mindset about everything and going into the game thinking to win. Later on we didn’t communicate as much and it threw us off.”
Mayfield led the Lady Brahmas with 27 assists, while Kubenka and Kinleigh Hall had 16 and 17 kills, respectively. Courtney Woytek had 19 digs.
Hallettsville got complacent in Set 3 and Randolph (32-11) never trailed, running away with a 25-18 victory.
The Lady Brahmas led a 9-5 lead slip away in Set 4 and despite making it close late, fell 25-23 as the Lady Ro-Hawks forced a fifth set.
Penalties were momentum killers for the Lady Brahmas, as Hallettsville committed 19 two-touch fouls.
“We noticed the problem was whenever we tipped the ball they had good defense and they would get that ball,” Kubenka said. “So we started saying just hit the ball, if we hit it out we hit it out, we’ll come back and regroup again.”
Hallettsville came together for one last burst in Set 5. Despite opening 0-2, the Lady Brahmas came back with blocks from Hall, Kubenka and kills from Kaylee Svetlik to take the lead.
“You have to stay ready,” Kubenka said. “We had to come back and fight for it and that’s what we did. We came out and played our butts off and now we’re moving on to round three.”
Hallettsville advances to the regional quarterfinals to play Industrial or Blanco at a time and place to be determined.
Class 3A area round
Hallettsville 3, Universal City Randolph 2
Hallettsville 25 26 18 23 15
Randolph 18 24 25 25 10
Highlights: (H) Briahna Mayfield 1 ace, 6 kills, 27 assists, 10 digs, 3 blocks; Ky Lange 1 kill, 17 assists, 2 digs; Hanna Zachary 8 digs; Lauren Cervenka 4 aces, 8 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 1 block; Courtney Woytek 19 digs; Bailee Wagner 2 kills, 3 digs; Kaylee Svetlik 2 aces, 6 kills, 3 assists, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Kinleigh Hall 17 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 5 blocks; Kenna Kubenka 2 aces, 16 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, 2 blocks. Records: Hallettsville 20-10, Randolph 32-11.
