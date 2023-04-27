KENEDY — Hallettsville had little trouble as it opened defense of its Class 3A state title.
The Lady Brahmas defeated San Antonio Cole 10-0 in six innings and 16-0 in five innings to advance to the area round.
The evening was highlighted by the Hallettsville (31-3) pitching staff.
In Game 1, Kaylie Olivarez shut down the Cougars offense, striking out 14 and allowing two hits.
Not to be outdone, freshman Grace Halata and junior Madison Mikes combined to no-hit Cole (10-21) in Game 2.
“It feels great to get the first one out of the way,” said Hallettsville head coach Callie Kresta. “We still have to go out and play the games, but we are confident in our ability, and no matter who the opponent, if we’re on top of our game, we can come out with a win.”
The Hallettsville offense wasted no time, putting up five runs in the first inning of Game 1. The Lady Brahmas got RBIs by Ella Amsden, Macie Jansky, Carson Jansky and Ella Davenport.
Olivarez made sure the big lead would stand, striking out eight consecutive hitters between the fourth and sixth innings.
“I was in the zone. My catcher would just call the pitches, and I’d try to hit the spot,” Olivarez said. “I just try to work on the batters, keep pitching and not think too much.”
Hallettsville put the finishing touches on Game 1 with a three-run sixth inning. Macie Jansky picked up her second RBI of the day on a sacrifice fly to bring home Olivarez.
An RBI single from Davenport made it 9-0, and Davenport scored the game-ending 10th run on an RBI groundout by Hanna Zachary.
In Game 2, Halata pitched four innings. She struggled with her command at times, walking the bases loaded in the third inning before getting a strikeout to end the threat.
Hallettsville put the game out of reach early. Macie and Carson Jansky opened the scoring in the second inning, scoring on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout. Davenport followed them in thanks to another RBI groundout.
Two runs in the third and fourth innings set the table for one of the best offensive innings of the season for the Lady Brahmas in the fifth when they scored nine runs on nine hits.
Carson Jansky hit a double and a triple to bring in two runs, Davenport also hit a triple and had two RBIs.
Madison Mikes pitched the fifth inning, striking out two to preserve the combined no-hitter.
“It feels great. I’m just glad I had this team behind me,” Halata said about starting the combined no-hitter. “There were a lot of nerves this morning, but once I get out there and start throwing strikes, I begin to feel comfortable, and this feels great. As a freshman, this is so big.”
Hallettsville will face either Lytle or Poteet in the area round.
Class 3A Bi District
Game 1
Hallettsville 10, San Antonio Cole 0
Cole 000 000 — 0 2 3
Hallettsville 501 103 — 10 13 0
W: Kaylie Olivarez L: Mia Maldonado Highlights (SAC) Kylie Kissee 1-for-2; Rachel Watson 1-for-2. (H) Kaylie Olivarez 6 IP 14 K’s 2 H’s 1-for-3 3B, RBI; Macie Jansky 2-for-3 2B, 2 RBI’s; Carson Jansky 2-for-3 2B, 2 RBI’s; Ella Amsden 2-for-3 RBI, SB; Hanna Zachary 2-for-4 2 SB’s, RBI.
Game 2
Hallettsville 16, Cole 0
Hallettsville 032 29 — 16 15 0
SA Cole 000 00- — 0 0 4
W: Grace Halata L: Elizabeth Zinnante Highlights (H) Grace Halata 4 IP, 8 K’s, 4 BB’s, 0 H 2-for-3 2B, SB, 2 R; Madison Mikes IP, 2 Ks, 0 H; Ella Amsden 2-for-3 2 3Bs, 3 RBIs, 2 Rs, SB; Macie Jansky 3-for-4 3B, 2B, 2 Rs; Carson Jansky 2-for-4 3B, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 Rs; Emma Davenport 2-for-3 3B, 2 RBIs, SB; Ky Lange 1-for-3 3 RBIs. Records: SA Cole 10-21-1, 3-5, Hallettsville 31-3, 13-1.