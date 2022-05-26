SINTON — Hallettsville’s Kaylie Olivarez isn’t afraid to lean on her defense.
The sophomore pitcher picked up 18 outs via the defense at her back while throwing only three strikeouts in a 5-0 series-clinching win over Lyford a week ago.
She leaned on the defense again in a 3-0 win over Bishop in Game 2 of the regional finals to clinch the Class 3A, Region IV championship and book Hallettsville’s first trip to the state tournament since 2019.
It was the second time Bishop (35-5-1) had been shut out this season.
“They had me on everything when I missed my spots,” Olivarez said. “I’d walk the batters, and the defense was right there with a double play. It just gives me confidence in my pitching when I’m struggling and give up a little hit. I know they’ll have my back.”
The Lady Brahmas’ defense worked well behind the sophomore, turning a pair of 5-4-3 double plays in the first and third innings, and a 3-6 twin killing in the sixth to hold Bishop scoreless through six innings.
Olivarez was able to strand the bases loaded in the second inning after allowing four of the first five batters to reach base.
“If we’re not gonna get strikeouts, ground balls are what we wanna get,” said coach Callie Kresta. “Then our defense ends up turning those double plays. That created energy, and that turned over and led to some of our runs.”
To complete the sweep, Hallettsville (33-3) limited Bishop to 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 18 Lady Badgers in the series.
“I think it showed us that we have the potential to do anything,” said sophomore Macie Jansky. “I mean we’re turning on several plays. We’ve got the edge when it comes to energy.”
Macie Jansky opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly to score her younger sister, Carson. That sparked a three-run inning for Hallettsville.
The younger Jansky started the rally with a one-out double, the first extra-base hit of the game for Hallettsville.
All three runs were scored with two outs for the Lady Brahmas.
“We’re really strong all the way through,” said senior Courtney Woytek. “If someone’s not hitting, the next person will be. It’s a great mindset to have.”
The Lady Brahmas were held to two hits through the first three innings while stranding a batter in each inning.
Patience was always going to be important for Hallettsville going up against Prairie View A&M pledge Andrea Martinez for a fourth time in two years.
“It was very important,” said senior Emily Migl. “Whether it’s a blooper, ground ball or pop fly, you have to get runners on in scoring position some way, somehow.”
Class 3A Regional Final
Hallettsville 3, Bishop 0
Bishop 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Hallettsville 000 300 X — 3 6 2
W: Kaylie Olivarez; L: Andrea Martinez. Highlights: (B) Alinna Cruz 2-for-3, 1 2B; (H) Macie Jansky 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Olivarez 7 IP, 3 H, 5 K. Records: Bishop 35-5-1; Hallettsville 33-3.
