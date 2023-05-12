COLUMBUS - The defending state champion Hallettsville Lady Brahmas took the next step in defending their Class 3A softball crown Friday night in Columbus, sweeping a double header against Industrial 13-1, 6-5 to advance to the Region IV semifinals.

“This feels good, you know in our eyes this is where we expect to be every year,” Hallettsville head coach Callie Kresta said. “So we’re where we need to be and we’re ready and we’re going to prepare for the next round.”

In the regular season Hallettsville (34-3) not only beat the Cobras 10-0 and 11-0, but they no-hit Industrial on each occasion.

Game 1 followed the same beats as the two previous meetings. The Lady Brahmas put up two runs right away to go up 2-0 in the top of the first inning on Industrial (23-13-1).

After three Hallettsville led 4-1 and in the fifth, sixth and seventh the Lady Brahmas put up two runs, four runs and three runs respectively in a 13-1 victory.

In Game 1 Kaylie Olivarez pitched all seven innings, striking out 10 Cobra hitters and allowed just one run. At the plate she had three RBI’s, including a two run single in the sixth inning.

“I just wanted to hit my spots and do my job,” Olivarez said. “I saw pitches outside, inside and everywhere but I just focused on hitting the ball.”

+12 Gallery: Hallettsville vs. Industrial softtball Hallettsville and Industrial squared off Friday in a Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal doubleheader at Columbus High School. Hallettsville beat I…

For the first time in any of their meetings this season it was the Cobras who struck first in Game 2.

A walk from Kyleigh Matula and a single from Faith Villarreal got two runners on. Matula then stole third and on a throwing error came around to score to make it 1-0 Cobras just four batters into the game.

In the second inning it was Carson Jansky who got Hallettsville on the board with a home run over the elevated centerfield wall to tie things up at one apiece.

“I just looked for my pitch and didn’t want to get out in front,” Jansky said. “I was looking for a pitch inside and I got it.”

Madisyn Bracknell loaded the bases with a single, and then a hard hit ground ball by Villarreal drove in a run to make it 2-1 and two batters later Kaylee Honc hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Bracknell and make it 3-1.

The Lady Brahmas would tie things up in the fourth inning after Graca Halata hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Jansky and tie the game.

In the fifth inning Hanna Zachary roped a line drive into right field to start the inning and Ella Amsden hit a single to bring her in and give the Lady Brahmas a 4-3 lead.

Amsden then scored on an RBI groundout from Olivarez to make it 5-3.

After the third inning starting pitcher Grace Halata had settled in and retired 11 of the next 13 batters. The Lady Brahmas added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 6-3.

The Cobras were not done fighting, however. With a runner on first Matula saw nine pitches before drawing a walk and just two pitches later a line drive into centerfield from Villarreal brought home both Cobra baserunners to make it 6-5 with the tying run now in scoring position.

Kresta was forced to pull her starter in favor of Madison Mikes and in just her second pitch Kayla Osburn hit a low line drive to the left side of the infield but found the glove of Jansky to end the game.

“You always hear about how hard it is to beat somebody a third time, but it’s hard to beat them a third and fourth time,” Kresta said. “We knew that they’re a scrappy team, they don’t back down and we were going to have to have our best stuff in order to get the win.”

In the regional semifinal Hallettsville will play the winner of Santa Gertrudis and Hebbronville. Santa Gertrudis won Game 1 of that best-of-three series 23-1.

2A Regional Quarterfinal

Game 1

Hallettsville 13, Industrial 1

Hallettsville 202 024 3 – 13 13 1

Industrial 001 000 0 – 1 3 3

W: Kaylie Olivarez L: Natalie Powell. Highlights: (HAL) Kaylie Olivarez 7 IP’s, 10 K’s, 3 H’s 1 R, 2-for-3 3 RBI’s 2 BB’s; Ella Amsden 3-for-5 3 RBI’s, 3 R’s, SB; Macie Jansky 3-for-4 2 RBI’s, 2B, 2 R’s. (IND) Madisyn Bracknell 2-for-3 2B, SB, BB, R; Greenly Butchee 1-for-1 2 BB.

Game 2

Hallettsville 6, Industrial 5

Industrial 102 000 2 – 5 3 2

Hallettsville 011 121 x – 6 10 2

W: Grace Halata L: Madisyn Bracknell SV: Madison Mikes. Highlights (IND) Madisyn Bracknell 1-for-3 R; Faith Villarreal 2-for-3 2B, SB, 3 RBI’s. (HAL) Hanna Zachary 3-for-4 2 SB’s, R, RBI; Carson Jansky 2-for-3 HR, RBI, 2B; Emma Davenport 2-for-3 R.

Records: Industrial 23-13-1, Hallettsville 34-3.