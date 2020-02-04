Hallettsville sophomore Callie Edmonds has qualified for the UIL State Swimming & Diving Championships in two events.
Edmonds finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke at the Region VII-5A meet on Saturday in Sugar Land.
But Edmonds earned a call up to the state meet for her times, which were among the eight fastest from the state’s eight regions for swimmers who did not finish first or second.
Edmonds will join Victoria West junior Vivian Shepherd at the state meet.
Shepherd won the 100 breaststroke and was second in the 200 individual medley at the regional meet.
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 14-15 at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
