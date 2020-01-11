Callie Edmonds is a cheerleader at Hallettsville and has also played volleyball.
But Edmonds has begun to get recognition from her classmates in a different arena.
“They do know I swim,” Edmonds said. “They know I’m a really good swimmer. Whenever I’m with them and they’re always like, ‘How did you do? How did you do?’ And I’m like, ‘First place,’ and they’re like ‘Fantastic, I can’t wait to see you in the Olympics.’”
Edmonds, a sophomore, isn’t thinking about the Olympics, but she definitely has her mind of the UIL state meet after coming close to qualifying last season.
“I finished fourth in the 100 backstroke and third in the 50 freestyle at the regional meet,” she said. “I want to get there this year.”
Edmonds would automatically qualify for the state meet by finishing second or better at the regional meet.
She stayed on the right track by winning the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke at the VISD Swimming & Diving Invite on Saturday at the VISD Aquatics Center.
“I think the backstroke is my best event,” Edmonds said. “But I want to keep both of them and see how far I can go with both of them.”
Edmonds is one of four swimmers on the Hallettsville team, and finding a place to practice can be a challenge.
“Sometimes in the winter when we don’t have practice here (the VISD Aquatics Center), I go to El Campo. Sometimes when the pool in El Campo is closed, I’ll try to swim at the public pool in Hallettsville.”
Making the transition
Conner Williams played tight end and defensive end for the El Campo football team, which advanced to the regional round of the playoffs.
He’s swimming three freestyle events for the Ricebirds.
“Even during our bye week in football, I went to a swim meet,” Williams said. “Right after football was over, I went straight to swimming.”
Williams’ progress in the pool has been hindered by a turf toe on his right foot, and a left-foot sprain on his left foot he suffered late in his final football game.
“I don’t think I am in swimming shape at all,” he said. “Because of the injury, I had to sit in a boot for four weeks. I was in really good shape and being in that boot put me back a rock bottom. I’m working up now and I’m getting there.”
Williams was a member of the 200 medley relay team that finished first, and finished third in the 50 and 100 freestyle at Saturday’s VISD Swimming & Diving Invite.
“I was very pleased and very happy with the outcome,” Williams said. “Of course, everyone wants to make it to state. I’ve been real close for the last couple of years. So my main goal is to drop below a 22 (seconds) and get a 21 so I can make state.”
Testing the home waters
Ross Nunley is anxious to help Victoria West win its fourth straight team championship when the District 27-5A meet is held later this month at the VISD Aquatics Center.
Nunley used Saturday’s VISD Swimming & Diving Invite as a tune-up for the district meet.
“I think it is for sure because it’s in our pool and it helps us get used to it and the atmosphere,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun and it helps get us prepared.”
Nunley earned second-place finishes in the 100 freestyle, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.
Nunley was a member of a strong freshmen class last season, and believes a year’s experience will help the Warriors.
“It’s a lot different,” he said. “Coming in as a freshman, you don’t really know what to expect. You haven’t gone to high school competitions before and this year you’re more prepared. You’re not as nervous.”
Starting over again
Victoria East freshman Reagan Traxler was a member of the YMCA youth swimming team in Rosenberg.
But she stopped competing in the sport after undergoing ear surgery in 2015.
Traxler has returned to the sport as a member of a small East squad, and swam the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke at the VISD Swimming & Diving Invite.
“This is my first time doing something like this,” she said. “I enjoy being part of the team.”
Getting the gold
El Campo’s Gage Garner not only won the 200 individual medley in school-record time at the VISD Swimming & Diving Invitational, he also won the 100 breaststroke and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay team. He was also a member of the 200 freestyle relay team that finished second.
Victoria West’s Vivian Shepherd won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Other female winners were El Campo’s Camryn Jansky in the 50 freestyle, and Victoria Faith Academy’s Isabel DeSanno in the 100 breaststroke.
VISD Swimming & Diving Invitational
Following are results from Saturday’s VISD Swimming & Diving Invitational at the VISD Aquatics Center.
Combined Team Scores — 1, CC Tuloso-Midway High School, 987. 2, Magnolia West High School, 831. 3, Victoria West, 494. 4, El Campo High School, 398. 5, Calallen High School,
215. 6, Columbus High School, 194. 7, Wharton High School, 148. 8, Ray High School, 115. 9, Hallettsville High School Swim, 101. 10, Victoria Faith
Academy, 69. 11, Victoria East, 53. 12, Sacred Heart Indian Swim, 5.
Women Team Rankings — 1, Magnolia West High School, 502. 2, CC Tuloso-Midway High School, 369. 3, Victoria West, 190. 4, El Campo High School, 172. 5, Wharton High School, 131.
6, Calallen High School, 120. 7, Hallettsville High School Swim, 97. 8, Columbus High School, 94. 9, Ray High School, 77. 10, Victoria Faith Academy, 69. 11, Victoria East, 29. 12, Sacred Heart Indian Swim, 5.
Men Team Rankings — 1, CC Tuloso-Midway High School, 618. 2, Magnolia West High School, 329. 3, Victoria West, 304. 4, El Campo High School, 226. 5, Columbus High School,
100. 6, Calallen High School, 95. 7, Ray High School, 38. 8, Victoria East, 24. 9, Wharton High School, 17. 10, Hallettsville High School Swim, 4.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay — 1, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Thompson, Jancee K 10, Ayo, Jessica E 12, Stanford, Savannah G 10, Mattingly, Emma R 10), 2:04.05. 2, VICTORIA WEST ‘A’
(Shepherd, Vivian 11, Shepherd, Gwen 10, Pratka, Kate Lynn 09, Cervantes, Cristina 12), 2:05.06. 3, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Hinojosa, Briana I 09, Compton, Macy R 10, Larson, Erika J 10, Rempp, Kaylie 12), 2:12.47. 4, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL ‘B’ (Burns, Morgan G 10, Ayo, Brianna M 09, Oldham, Emily L 10, Gillen, Sophie G 12), 2:17.17. 5, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Wind, Madeline SO, Evanicky, Madison SR, Hamlin, Mia SR, Guajardo, Ashley SO), 2:18.96. 6, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Evans, Grace 11, Evans, Allison 09, Pierce, Morgan 12, Evans, Rachel 09), 2:21.59. 7, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Woodard, Mackenzie 11, Kromer, Brooke 10, Garza, Sophia 10, Rivera, Ida 10), 2:22.17. 8, RAY HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Moreno, Natalie 10, Wang, Joanna 9, Tucker, Stacey 11, Castillo, Maya 10), 2:31.45. 9, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL ‘B’ (Anguiano, Rhianna 9, Green, Jessica 10, Quiroz, Kylee 10, Flores, Julie 9), 2:34.90.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay — 1, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Williams, Conner 12, Garner, Gage 11, Garner, Zane 09, Williams, Reid 10), 1:44.54. 2, VICTORIA WEST ‘A’ (Crocker, Jackson
10, Luke, Tanner 11, Nunley, Ross 10, Rainey, Branton 10), 1:47.07. 3, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Richert, Tristan C 11, Flores, Justin C 10, Rueda, Santy 11, Coovert, Tyler 10), 1:48.08. 4, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Castillo, Christian 12, Vega, Mateo 12, Revilla, Roger 10, Quintero, Cameron 12), 1:52.35. 5, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Kaufmann, Viktor 11, Castaneda, AJ 11, Millhouse, Logan B 09, Byars, Colton J 09), 2:09.55. 6, VICTORIA WEST ‘B’ (Zamykal, Zachary 09, Shamma, Samir 09, Alonzo, Samuel 10, James, Andy 09), 2:10.65. 7, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Rau, Jagar 10, Schobel, Hudson 09, Schobel, Andrew 11, Hernandez, Josh 12), 2:10.75. 8, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL ‘B’ (Gracia, Julian 11, Adams, Zeke 9, Gallimore, Gavin 9, Rodriquez, Jay 11), 2:11.47.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle — 1, Garcia, Zoe, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:59.13. 2, Ayo, Jessica E, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 2:04.26. 3, Eyre, Gwyn V, VICTORIA FAITH ACADEMY,
2:05.56. 4, Cheshire, Drew R, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 2:23.75. 5, Pratka, Kate Lynn, VICTORIA WEST, 2:25.16. 6, Guajardo, Ashley, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL, 2:30.92. 7, Morris, Ashley M, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 2:32.27. 8, Evans, Grace, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 2:34.07. 9, Garza, Sophia, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2:35.96. 10, Hoelscher, Haylie, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2:40.96. 11, Woodard, Mackenzie, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2:42.52. 12, Anguiano, Rhianna, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2:44.77. 13, Rester, Kyla, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 2:47.45. 14, Gonzales, Natasha, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 3:01.46. 15, Wind, Madeline, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL, 3:04.50. 16, Brown, Nicole M, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 3:06.86.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle — 1, Richert, Tristan C, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:48.18. 2, Vargas, Aidan, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:51.09. 3, Nisimblat, Luca, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY
HIGH SCHOOL, 1:58.16. 4, Nunley, Ross, VICTORIA WEST, 1:58.81. 5, Dear, Taylor, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2:06.74. 6, Ramirez, Jacob, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2:19.77. 7, Benavides, Andrew, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2:21.51. 8, Rau, Jagar, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 2:31.39. 9, Shamma, Samir, VICTORIA WEST, 2:33.59. 10, Williams, Colby, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 2:35.02. 11, Byars, Colton J, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 2:37.09. 12, Cravens, Jackson J, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 2:48.62. 13, Crow, Charlie, VICTORIA EAST, 2:59.50. 14, Lopez, Preston Z, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 3:04.57. 15, Danz, Nicholas J, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 3:26.80.
Girls 200 Yard IM — 1, Shepherd, Vivian, VICTORIA WEST, 2:20.33. 2, Stanford, Savannah G, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 2:25.91. 3, Larson, Erika J, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 2:32.40.
4, Oldham, Emily L, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 2:40.57. 5, Pierce, Morgan, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 2:43.53. 6, Wang, Joanna, RAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2:45.48. 7, Hamlin, Mia, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL, 2:50.39. 8, McCoy, Cheyanne A, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 3:02.32. 9, Flores, Julie, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 3:04.97. 10, Green, Jessica, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 3:11.11. 11, Mann, Mena, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 3:17.59. 12, Quiroz, Kylee, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 3:24.15.
Boys 200 Yard IM — 1, Garner, Gage, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 2:08.51. 2, Crocker, Jackson, VICTORIA WEST, 2:15.81. 3, Ratkovich, Johnathan T, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 2:18.19.
4, Vega, Mateo, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2:20.48. 5, Flores, Justin C, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 2:21.53. 6, Rainey, Branton, VICTORIA WEST, 2:24.33. 7, Quintero, Cameron, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2:25.69. 8, Cortez, Monty, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2:25.85. 9, Flores, Jacob, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2:28.97. 10, Peart, Kasey, VICTORIA EAST, 2:35.43.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle — 1, Jansky, Camryn, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 25.70. 2, Ayo, Jessica E, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 25.84. 3, Koehne, Lauren E, HALLETTSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL SWIM,
27.53. 4, Mattingly, Emma R, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 27.66. 5, Cervantes, Cristina, VICTORIA WEST, 27.74. 6, Evans, Rachel, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 28.10. 7, Wagner, Bailee M, HALLETTSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL SWIM, 28.57. 8, Gillen, Sophie G, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 28.77. 9, Tucker, Stacey, RAY HIGH SCHOOL, 29.22. 9, Smith, Shannon, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 29.22. 11, Thompson, Jancee K, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 29.35. 12, Wittmann Middleton, Olivia, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 29.62. 13, Rivera, Ida, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 29.96. 14, Hinojosa, Briana I, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 30.02. 15, Evanicky, Madison, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL, 30.33. 16, Evans, Allison, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 31.59. 17, Kostelnik, Katie, SACRED HEART INDIAN SWIM, 32.69. 18, Malaer, Brittany, VICTORIA WEST, 33.40. 19, Ventura, Beth, SACRED HEART INDIAN SWIM, 34.14. 20, Jackson, Grace, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 35.04. 21, Molina, Madisyn, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 35.11. 22, Ring, Chastity, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 36.48. 23, Tschoepe, Ashlie, VICTORIA WEST, 37.32. 24, Hynes, Madelyn, SACRED HEART INDIAN SWIM, 37.48. 25, Frisbie, Ciara, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 37.78. 26, De La Garza, Sierra, RAY HIGH SCHOOL, 38.22. 27, Slatter, Sarah, SACRED HEART INDIAN SWIM, 38.52. 28, Cantu, Alivia, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 45.36. 29, Williams, Destany, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 50.55. 30, Galang, Doraine, CORPUS CHRISTI MILLER, 1:01.04.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle — 1, Potter, Eric, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 22.52. 2, Luke, Tanner, VICTORIA WEST, 22.86. 3, Williams, Conner, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 23.22. 4, Revilla, Roger, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 24.61. 5, Castillo, Christian, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 24.90. 6, Coovert, Tyler, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 25.05. 7, Rueda, Santy, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 25.07. 8, Williams, Reid, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 25.18. 9, Kaufmann, Viktor, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 26.15. 10, Aguilar, Christopher, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL, 26.34. 11, Shepherd, Garrett, VICTORIA WEST, 26.57. 12, Gallimore, Gavin, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 26.60. 13, Howell, Andrew, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL, 27.01. 14, Schobel, Andrew, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 27.10. 15, McPeak, Dillion T, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 27.16. 16, Cook, Dylan, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 28.26. 17, Strathouse, Jack M, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 29.11. 18, Gaona, Gage, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL, 29.50. 19, Hernandez, Josh, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 29.81. 20, Schobel, Hudson, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 30.05. 21, Burriola, Reese E, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 30.43. 22, Flores, Christopher, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 30.76. 23, Vega, Isacc, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 31.16. 24, Finchbaugh, Alex, RAY HIGH SCHOOL, 31.24. 25, Ridgeway, Garrett, SACRED HEART INDIAN SWIM, 32.20. 26, Villarreal, Alejandro, RAY HIGH SCHOOL, 32.71. 27, Layton, Dallas, SACRED HEART INDIAN SWIM, 33.05. 28, Matura, Garrett, SACRED HEART INDIAN SWIM, 33.40. 29, Lopez, Preston Z, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 33.60.
Girls 1 mtr Diving — 1, Ruiz, Alessandra, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 306.35.
Boys 1 mtr Diving — 1, Luke, Tanner, VICTORIA WEST, 196.55.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly — 1, Garcia, Zoe, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:00.87. 2, DeSanno, Isabel R, VICTORIA FAITH ACADEMY, 1:04.90. 3, Eyre, Gwyn V, VICTORIA FAITH ACADEMY,
1:09.54. 4, Garcia, Isabel, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:10.06. 5, Larson, Erika J, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 1:10.51. 6, Hamlin, Mia, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL, 1:13.11. 7, Cheshire, Drew R, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:16.57. 8, Pratka, Kate Lynn, VICTORIA WEST, 1:16.90. 9, Tovar, Angelyn, VICTORIA EAST, 1:17.12. 10, Morris, Ashley M, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:19.87. 11, Anguiano, Rhianna, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:29.61. 12, Vallone, Alexia, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 1:32.16.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly — 1, Nisimblat, Luca, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 59.94. 2, Rueda, Santy, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:00.62. 3, Garner, Zane, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL,
1:01.69. 4, Dear, Taylor, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:05.84. 5, Flores, Jacob, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:08.28. 6, Peart, Kasey, VICTORIA EAST, 1:09.96. 7, Alonzo, Samuel, VICTORIA WEST, 1:10.65. 8, Rayburn, John, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:12.60.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle — 1, Edmonds, Callie A, HALLETTSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL SWIM, 56.49. 2, Jansky, Camryn, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 58.93. 3, Rempp, Kaylie, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL,
59.09. 4, Mattingly, Emma R, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 59.74. 5, Shepherd, Gwen, VICTORIA WEST, 59.82. 6, Koehne, Lauren E, HALLETTSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL SWIM, 1:02.23. 7, Ayo, Brianna M, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:03.86. 8, Hinojosa, Briana I, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 1:04.08. 9, Wang, Joanna, RAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:05.01. 10, Rivera, Ida, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:07.02. 11, Burns, Morgan G, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:11.38. 12, Kromer, Brooke, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:14.08. 13, Moreno, Natalie, RAY HIGH SCHOOL,
1:14.18. 14, Tucker, Stacey, RAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:16.11. 15, Compton, Macy R, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 1:18.24. 16, Quiroz, Kylee, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:18.53. 17, Jackson, Grace, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 1:19.73. 18, Ventura, Beth, SACRED HEART INDIAN SWIM, 1:20.20. 19, Traxler, Reagan, VICTORIA EAST, 1:20.27. 20, Villalobos, Alyssa, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:22.14. 21, Bashaw, Katherine, VICTORIA WEST, 1:24.36. 22, Castillo, Maya, RAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:30.21. 23, Hynes, Madelyn, SACRED HEART INDIAN SWIM, 1:31.04. 24, Slatter, Sarah, SACRED HEART INDIAN SWIM, 1:33.32. 25, Lopez, Esperanza A, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 1:38.18. 26, May, Makayla L, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 1:40.46. 27, Cantu, Alivia, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 1:49.99. 28, Williams, Destany, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 1:59.16.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyl — 1, Potter, Eric, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 49.07. 2, Nunley, Ross, VICTORIA WEST, 52.57. 3, Williams, Conner, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 52.99. 4,
Castillo, Christian, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 54.12. 5, Cortez, Monty, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 54.65. 6, Ratkovich, Johnathan T, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 55.53. 7, Kaufmann, Viktor, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 58.76. 8, Millhouse, Logan B, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 58.77. 9, Rodriquez, Jay, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 59.49. 10, Gracia, Julian, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:00.87. 11, Howell, Andrew, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL, 1:03.29. 12, Cook, Dylan, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 1:03.74. 13, Calk, Wyatt, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH
SCHOOL, 1:03.79. 14, Alonzo, Samuel, VICTORIA WEST, 1:04.09. 15, Byars, Colton J, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 1:04.41. 16, Chapa, Kaden, RAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:04.47. 17, Aguilar, Christopher, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL, 1:06.00. 18, James, Andy, VICTORIA WEST, 1:06.46. 19, Bailey, Ben D, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:06.56. 20, Konvicka, Kevin J, HALLETTSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL SWIM, 1:07.92. 21, Gaona, Gage, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL, 1:08.52. 22, Castaneda, AJ, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 1:10.28. 23, Cravens, Jackson J, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:12.86. 24, Vega, Isacc, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 1:15.37. 25, Crow, Charlie, VICTORIA EAST, 1:17.32. 26, Layton, Dallas, SACRED HEART INDIAN SWIM, 1:19.80. 27, Ridgeway, Garrett, SACRED HEART INDIAN SWIM, 1:20.64. 28, Martinez, Reggie, RAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:22.40.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle — 1, Shepherd, Vivian, VICTORIA WEST, 5:45.81. 2, Oldham, Emily L, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 6:10.66. 3, Pierce, Morgan, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 6:28.04. 4,
Guajardo, Ashley, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6:51.21. 5, Tovar, Angelyn, VICTORIA EAST, 6:51.51. 6, Wittmann Middleton, Olivia, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 6:58.98. 7, Flores, Julie, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 7:12.38. 8, Westphal, Courtney, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 7:28.36. 9, Gonzales, Natasha, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 8:34.00.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle — 1, Vega, Mateo, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 5:29.02. 2, Rainey, Branton, VICTORIA WEST, 5:39.44. 3, Quintero, Cameron, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL,
5:49.92. 4, Rayburn, John, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 6:15.53. 5, Gallimore, Gavin, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 6:17.88. 6, Adams, Zeke, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 6:21.10. 7, Rayburn, Billy B, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 6:23.16. 8, Rau, Jagar, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 7:00.62. 9, Williams, Colby, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 7:06.38.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay — 1, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Mattingly, Emma R 10, Stanford, Savannah G 10, Ayo, Brianna M 09, Ayo, Jessica E 12), 1:49.90. 2, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Garcia, Isabel 10, Rivera, Ida 10, Wittmann Middleton, Olivia 9, Garcia, Zoe 12), 1:53.85. 3, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Hamlin, Mia SR, Wind, Madeline SO, Evanicky, Madison SR, Guajardo, Ashley SO), 2:00.19. 4, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Rester, Kyla 10, Vallone, Alexia 10, Jackson, Grace 09, Smith, Shannon 12), 2:05.26. 5, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Evans, Rachel 09, Molina, Madisyn 11, Evans, Allison 09, Evans, Grace 11), 2:07.33. 6, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL ‘B’ (Cheshire, Drew R 10, Brown, Nicole M 09, Morris, Ashley M 10, McCoy, Cheyanne A 09), 2:08.18. 7, RAY HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Moreno, Natalie 10, Tucker, Stacey 11, Wang, Joanna 9, De La Garza, Sierra 9), 2:09.98. 8, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL ‘B’ (Kromer, Brooke 10, Mann, Mena 9, Quiroz, Kylee 10, Green, Jessica 10), 2:21.08. 9, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Gonzales, Natasha 11, Lopez, Esperanza A 10, May, Makayla L 11, Compton, Macy R 10),
2:35.78.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay — 1, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Vargas, Aidan 11, Dear, Taylor 10, Nisimblat, Luca 10, Potter, Eric 12), 1:31.87. 2, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’
(Garner, Gage 11, Williams, Reid 10, Garner, Zane 09, Williams, Conner 12), 1:36.42. 3, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Coovert, Tyler 10, Rueda, Santy 11, Ratkovich, Johnathan T 10, Richert, Tristan C 11), 1:37.86. 4, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL ‘B’ (Flores, Jacob 11, Ramirez, Jacob 12, Calk, Wyatt 12, Castillo, Christian 12), 1:50.18. 5, VICTORIA WEST ‘A’ (Zamykal, Zachary 09, Alonzo, Samuel 10, Shepherd, Garrett 10, James, Andy 09), 1:51.36. 6, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Hernandez, Josh 12, Schobel, Hudson 09, Vega, Isacc 09, Schobel, Andrew 11), 1:58.83. 7, RAY HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Villarreal, Alejandro 9, Chapa, Kaden 10, Finchbaugh, Alex 10, Martinez, Reggie 9), 2:04.14.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke — 1, Edmonds, Callie A, HALLETTSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL SWIM, 1:03.00. 2, Stanford, Savannah G, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:06.56. 3, Wagner, Bailee M,
HALLETTSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL SWIM, 1:10.05. 4, Gillen, Sophie G, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:11.96. 5, Ayo, Brianna M, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:12.80. 6, Thompson, Jancee K, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:12.95. 7, Garcia, Isabel, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:14.26. 8, Woodard, Mackenzie, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:21.31. 9, Malaer, Brittany, VICTORIA WEST, 1:23.86. 10, Hoelscher, Haylie, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:26.04. 11, Traxler, Reagan, VICTORIA EAST, 1:27.00. 12, Kostelnik, Katie, SACRED HEART INDIAN SWIM, 1:27.58. 13, Wind, Madeline, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL, 1:28.66. 14, Bashaw, Katherine, VICTORIA WEST, 1:32.09. 15, Mann, Mena, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:33.78. 16, Vallone, Alexia, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 1:34.24. 17, Molina, Madisyn, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 1:40.99. 18, De La Garza, Sierra, RAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:48.95. 19, Compton, Macy R, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 1:52.09. 20, May, Makayla L, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 2:01.45.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke — 1, Richert, Tristan C, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 55.75. 2, Crocker, Jackson, VICTORIA WEST, 59.29. 3, Garner, Zane, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 1:05.44. 4,
Williams, Reid, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 1:07.17. 5, McPeak, Dillion T, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:09.22. 6, Zamykal, Zachary, VICTORIA WEST, 1:15.06. 7, Benavides, Andrew, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:16.36. 8, Rodriquez, Jay, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:16.59. 9, Ramirez, Jacob, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:18.00. 10, Bailey, Ben D, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:18.51. 11, Gracia, Julian, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:18.83. 12, Flores, Christopher, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:20.63. 13, Konvicka, Kevin J, HALLETTSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL SWIM, 1:22.13. 14, Danz, Nicholas J, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 1:34.94. 15, Finchbaugh, Alex, RAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:41.95.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke — 1, DeSanno, Isabel R, VICTORIA FAITH ACADEMY, 1:13.07. 2, Shepherd, Gwen, VICTORIA WEST, 1:15.66. 3, Kromer, Brooke, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL,
1:24.42. 4, McCoy, Cheyanne A, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:26.78. 5, Evanicky, Madison, WHARTON HIGH SCHOOL, 1:27.25. 6, Green, Jessica, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:29.82. 7, Garza, Sophia, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:33.30. 8, Burns, Morgan G, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:38.01. 9, Ring, Chastity, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 1:41.33. 10, Brown, Nicole M, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:48.17. 11, Villalobos, Alyssa, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:51.91.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke — 1, Garner, Gage, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL, 1:01.21. 2, Vargas, Aidan, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:03.01. 3, Flores, Justin C, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH
SCHOOL, 1:10.88. 4, Revilla, Roger, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:15.80. 5, Coovert, Tyler, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:19.27. 6, Rayburn, Billy B, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:20.32. 7, Millhouse, Logan B, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 1:23.48. 8, Chapa, Kaden, RAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:23.69. 9, Burriola, Reese E, CALALLEN HIGH SCHOOL, 1:23.99. 10, Strathouse, Jack M, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 1:24.78. 11, Shamma, Samir, VICTORIA WEST, 1:25.80. 12, Adams, Zeke, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:27.80. 13, James, Andy, VICTORIA WEST, 1:28.69. 14, Schobel, Hudson, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL, 1:29.38. 15, Martinez, Reggie, RAY HIGH SCHOOL, 1:33.72.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay — 1, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Gillen, Sophie G 12, Cheshire, Drew R 10, Oldham, Emily L 10, Thompson, Jancee K 10), 4:23.03. 2, VICTORIA WEST ‘A’
(Pratka, Kate Lynn 09, Shepherd, Gwen 10, Bashaw, Katherine 10, Shepherd, Vivian 11), 4:44.96. 3, EL CAMPO HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Pierce, Morgan 12, Evans, Rachel 09, Evans, Grace 11, Evans, Allison 09), 4:45.32. 4, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Smith, Shannon 12, Rester, Kyla 10, Jackson, Grace 09, Westphal, Courtney 10), 4:58.34. 5, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL ‘B’ (Morris, Ashley M 10, Brown, Nicole M 09, Villalobos, Alyssa 09, McCoy, Cheyanne A 09), 5:08.84. 6, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL ‘B’ (Anguiano, Rhianna 9, Woodard, Mackenzie 11, Flores, Julie 9, Hoelscher, Haylie 9), 5:09.87.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay — 1, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Vargas, Aidan 11, Dear, Taylor 10, Nisimblat, Luca 10, Potter, Eric 12), 3:26.83. 2, VICTORIA WEST ‘A’ (Crocker, Jackson 10, Nunley, Ross 10, Rainey, Branton 10, Luke, Tanner 11), 3:37.90. 3, CC TULOSO-MIDWAY HIGH SCHOOL ‘B’ (Vega, Mateo 12, Benavides, Andrew 9, Cortez, Monty 10, Quintero, Cameron 12), 3:50.58. 4, MAGNOLIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Ratkovich, Johnathan T 10, McPeak, Dillion T 12, Rayburn, Billy B 11, Flores, Justin C 10), 3:56.30. 5, COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL ‘A’ (Rau, Jagar 10, Vega, Isacc 09, Hernandez, Josh 12, Schobel, Andrew 11), 4:42.38.
