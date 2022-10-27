HALLETTSVILLE — Hitchcock has risen quickly in the state poll.
But the Bulldogs’ success has come as no surprise to Hallettsville head coach Tommy Psencik or his staff.
The Brahmas and Hitchcock have been District 12-3A, Division I opponents the past two seasons.
“After we played them the last two years, after coming off the field with them, we knew they were going to be pretty special,” Psencik said. “Every one of our coaches knew when we drove off from the field and that we would be playing them and they were going to be pretty good.”
Hitchcock (9-0, 3-0) has climbed to No. 2 in the state poll heading into 7:30 p.m. Friday’s district contest against Hallettsville (6-2, 1-1) at Hallettsville’s Brahma Memorial Stadium.
“They’re a really good football team,” said Hallettsville senior lineman Michael McAfee. “They have a lot of speed. They have athletes. I feel like we can match up with them. We have to go out and do our jobs.”
The Brahmas have persevered through inexperience and a number of injuries, which has left them without much depth across the board.
Hallettsville is hoping to get running back Damarion Austin back from an injury against Hitchcock.
“The overall season has been different,” Psencik said. “We had to play a pretty rigorous schedule with a lot of injuries and some of those injuries compounded because of it. The two losses on our schedule we just kind of ran out of gas. We were playing right with them with everybody going both ways.”
Hallettsville’s biggest improvement has come up front. The Brahmas had to replace their entire defensive line and all but one position on the offensive line.
“We had no choice but to get better,” Psencik said. “The guys who were out there got better, especially the younger ones and then the other guys were still molding them.”
“I feel like we came out and worked,” McAfee added. “We’ve got our chemistry down and things are clicking now.”
Hitchcock’s success is due in large part to its overall team speed and experience. The Bulldogs completed a last-second touchdown pass to defeat Columbus, which handed Hallettsville its district loss.
“You can tell the great teams and the great speed,” Psencik said. “They’ve got six kids who can outrun anybody in our program. They’ve got a lot of football savvy and they understand the game.”
The Brahmas will face a challenge against Hitchcock, but also recognize the opportunity.
“We’ve got to be around the ball real fast,” Psencik said. “We’ve got to get them down before they get started and hopefully, we earn a few breaks here and there.”