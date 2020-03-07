YOAKUM – Hallettsville’s game plan against Yoakum was to strike quickly.
The Brahmas couldn’t have followed the script any better.
Hallettsville scored 10 runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 16-3 win in a semifinal game of the Yoakum Tournament on Saturday at Bulldog Field.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“I told them in pre-huddle the key to this game since it was a rivalry was the first two innings,” said Hallettsville coach Mason Briscoe. “We’re going to see who wins those and we ended up coming up making some plays and we got some bounces going our way. The next thing you know we’re up big and we kind of just coasted the rest of the way.”
The Brahmas (3-1-1) advanced to Saturday night’s championship game against La Vernia, a 6-4 winner over Refugio.
Hallettsville had four hits and sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning, and had four hits while sending 10 batters to the plate in the second inning.
Preston Amsden had an RBI single in the first, and a two-run double in the second.
“We were just staying back and driving the baseball,” he said. “We were getting the pitches we wanted and having good, long at-bats. We were getting runners on base and we were driving them in.”
Hallettsville had 12 hits and scored at least three runs in every inning but the third.
“We work on everything pretty well,” Amsden said. “We just need to drive the baseball and field ground balls and play defense.”
Kyler Chovanetz pitched four innings and yielded only one hit and struck out five before being relieved to start the fifth.
“I feel like we’re coming out and getting better every day,” Amsden said. “I feel like we’re going to do very well this year.”
Yoakum’s (5-5) lone hit against Chovanetz was a single by Julian Estrada.
Staton Pakebusch had a two-run single for the Bulldogs in the fifth.
“You can’t play like that against a good-hitting team like Hallettsville,” said Yoakum coach Karl Saenz. “Hopefully, we’ll see them again in the playoffs.”
La Vernia rallies past Refugio
Refugio’s postgame discussion Saturday afternoon at Bulldog Field was much the same as it was before its first day of practice.
The Bobcats know if they want to accomplish their goals, they have to eliminate mistakes.
“It’s just the little things that matter,” said catcher Ysidro Mascorro. “When you’re ahead, you can’t make errors. The thing is the game humbles you. You see a pitcher you think you’re going to smack him and it turns out you don’t. It’s a humbling game.”
The Bobcats (4-3) came into the Yoakum Tournament ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A poll.
Refugio left having lost three of four games, and even though two of those defeats came against Class 4A teams and one to a 3A team, it was far from satisfied.
The final setback was a 6-4 semifinal loss to Class 4A La Vernia (5-3), in which the Bears scored five runs in the fifth inning thanks in a large part to three walks and three errors.
The game ended via the tournament time limit when Refugio failed to score in the bottom of the fifth.
“In our very first meeting this year, we talked about how last year the little things hurt us,” said Refugio coach Jarod Kay. “It was walks and errors. And today, we should have won this game. Walks and errors and they scored five runs in the last inning. You can’t do that. You can’t walk people and you cannot commit errors. Until we figure that out, we won’t be more than an average team.”
The Bobcats scored two runs in the first inning on RBI singles by Jared Kelley and Mascorro.
They added two runs in the third thanks to two walks, a hit batter, two errors and an infield single by Ethan Perez.
Pitchers Joseph Montemayor and Mike Firova yielded four hits, but were undone by seven walks and the three errors.
“I’ve got a good idea of what my pitchers can do,” Kay said. “The biggest deal for me was seeing who would be the most consistent. We have to have consistency on the mound.”
Yoakum Tournament
Semifinals
La Vernia 6, Refugio 4
La Vernia 010 05 – 6 4 3
Refugio 202 00 – 4 4 3
W: Luke Lytle. L: Mike Firova. Highlights: (LV) Koy Carpenter 2-for-3, Lytle 1-for-3, R, RBI, SB. (R) Ysidro Mascorro 1-for-2, RBI; Jared Kelley 1-for-3, RBI. Records: La Vernia 5-3; Refugio 4-3.
Hallettsville 16, Yoakum 3
Hallettsville 460 33 – 16 12 1
Yoakum 000 12 – 3 2 3
W: Kyler Chovanetz. L: Slayde Rice. Highlights: (H) Preston Amsden 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Ty Gerke 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Eric Kostelnik 2-for-2, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Rylan Schindler 2-for-3. (Y) Julian Estrada 1-for-2; Staton Pakebusch 1-for-3, 2 RBIs. Records: Hallettsville 3-1-1; Yoakum 5-5.
Other Score
Calhoun 6, Cuero 1
