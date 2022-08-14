HALLETTSVILLE — Hallettsville enjoyed plenty of success the past three years.

The Brahmas went 33-9 in that span with a state championship game appearance in 2020 and a trip to the regional final in 2019.

“Some of the seniors right now, including me, we played in that state game,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Brandt Trlicek. “We know what it feels like and it’s in the back of our minds.”

Hallettsville has work to do to meet those expectations this season.

The Brahmas graduated 13 starters from last year’s 9-3 season that ended in the second round against Diboll.

Strengthening the offensive and defensive lines is the top priority for Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik before the Aug. 26 season opener against Lavaca County rival Shiner.

Jorian Wilson will take over at quarterback, following the departure of Trace Patek.

“It’s extremely important that we close the learning curve as quickly as possible with our young ones that are replacing the experienced ones we lost,” Psencik said. “The most obvious place where the challenge is, is to see if our line can get better in a hurry. The kids know that. We’re trying to address that, as a matter of fact. Everybody’s aware of what we need to do.”

Senior left tackle/defensive tackle Mike McAfee was a sophomore when Hallettsville made its first trip to the state final.

McAfee is being counted on to help the younger players fit into their roles.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound McAfee maintains high expectations for the season.

“When everything starts clicking, I hope we can just get out there and start competing with everybody else,” McAfee said. “I feel like we’re a good enough team once we get there. We have a lot of speed and everything. So I feel like we can go out there and compete with the best.”

Hallettsville knows it must make progress to compete in District 12-3A, Division I with Yoakum, Columbus, Hempstead and Hitchcock.

Last year, Columbus, Hitchcock and Yoakum each reached the playoffs, and Columbus advanced to the regional semifinals.

“It’s extremely huge that we understand that,” Psencik said. “It’s an urgent situation. If we want to have success, we have to have that improvement one play at a time, one game at a time. Our preseason schedule is going to be tough. Even our scrimmages are tough. Everything that we do has to be with a positive direction and positive performances.”