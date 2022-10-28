HALLETTSVILLE — Hallettsville scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to claim a 42-21 District 12-3A, Division I win over Hitchcock Friday night.

The Brahmas improved to 7-2 and 2-1 in district. The Bulldogs fell to 9-1 and 3-1.

Hitchcock took a 21-7 lead at halftime after runs of 8 yards by Bryce Dorsey and 4 yards by Jamarcus Davis, and a 44-yard touchdown pass from Lloyd Jones to Damien McDaniel.

Hallettsville scored on a 14-yard run by Jashaun Price.

Hitchcock came into the game having gone 9-0 for the first time in school history.

Hallettsville has persevered despite being hit hard by injuries and has battled a lack of depth.

“It’s everybody keying on their objectives,” said Hallettsville senior Michael McAfee. “We need to stay coachable and focus on our assignment.”

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.