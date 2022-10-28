HALLETTSVILLE — Hallettsville scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to claim a 42-21 District 12-3A, Division I win over Hitchcock Friday night.
The Brahmas improved to 7-2 and 2-1 in district. The Bulldogs fell to 9-1 and 3-1.
Hitchcock took a 21-7 lead at halftime after runs of 8 yards by Bryce Dorsey and 4 yards by Jamarcus Davis, and a 44-yard touchdown pass from Lloyd Jones to Damien McDaniel.
Hallettsville scored on a 14-yard run by Jashaun Price.
Hitchcock came into the game having gone 9-0 for the first time in school history.
Hallettsville has persevered despite being hit hard by injuries and has battled a lack of depth.
“It’s everybody keying on their objectives,” said Hallettsville senior Michael McAfee. “We need to stay coachable and focus on our assignment.”