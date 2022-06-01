Hallettsville vs. Mount Vernon softball
Buy Now

The Hallettsville Lady Brahmas cheer with their supporters after winning their Class 3A semifinal game against Mount Vernon on Wednesday at the University of Texas Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

AUSTIN — Hallettsville had to exercise all of its patience on Wednesday.

After taking a 1-0 lead against Mount Vernon on two hits in the first inning of the Class 3A state semifinal at the University of Texas’s Red & Charline McCombs Field, the Lady Brahmas struggled to scratch across one hit over the next five innings and trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh.

Mount Vernon went up in the third inning after two errors by Hallettsville scored Pacey Ford and Summer Rogers delivered an RBI single.

“Their pitcher (Alexa Taylor) did a really good job of keeping us off balance,” said Hallettsville coach Callie Kresta. “The message was to keep seeing the ball, go with the pitches, hit it where it’s pitched.”

Gallery: Hallettsville vs. Mount Vernon, Class 3A semifinals

After taking a 1-0 lead against Mount Vernon on two hits in the first inning of the Class 3A state semifinal at the University of Texas’s Red & Charline McCombs Field, the Lady Brahmas struggled to scratch across one hit over the next five innings and trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh.

1 of 12

The Lady Brahmas were able to notch four hits in the seventh and eighth innings to beat the Lady Tigers 4-3 in extras and advance to Thursday’s state championship game at 1 p.m.

Hallettsville extended its winning streak to 29 games with the win.

Kaylee Olivarez’s sacrifice fly to deep center scored Hanna Zachary to put Hallettsville in its fourth state championship game.

“If she (Natalie Norwood) catches it, Hanna scores,” Olivarez told herself. “I ran past first and just stopped to watch her catch it and Hanna score.”

Zachary got on base with a single to follow Courtney Woytek’s leadoff single in the eighth. The freshman swiped second base for a second time to put runners on second and third base with no outs.

Hallettsville (34-3) knew then it would play in Thursday’s championship game against the winner of the Coahoma-Franklin semifinal.

Hallettsville vs. Mount Vernon softball
Buy Now

The Hallettsville Lady Brahmas celebrate after winning the Class 3A semifinal game against Mount Vernon on Wednesday at the University of Texas Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

“I had no doubt,” said senior Emily Migl, who started in the circle for the Lady Brahmas.

Zachary’s two hits in Wednesday brought her postseason total to 17 and the freshman has now hit safely in six straight postseason games for the Lady Brahmas.

“No intimidation factor as a freshman, right there,” Kresta said. “She’s done great for us in that two-hole, whether it’s being the leadoff runner on base or moving runners over. She’s been clutch.”

Zachary was in the stands when her sister, Kadie, played for a state championship in 2019 with Hallettsville.

Watching her sister play on the same stage has fueled her fire and that motivation has yielded a .586 batting average in the postseason.

“I saw her in the stands, and I was like, ‘I want to be here,’” Zachary said. “Us being here and having the chance to win the state championship and make history, it just means so much to me.”

Hallettsville vs. Mount Vernon softball
Buy Now

Hallettsville’s Courtney Woytek takes first base during the Class 3A semifinal game against Mount Vernon on Wednesday at the University of Texas Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

Migl’s start went four innings in which she allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits before being lifted for Olivarez to start the fifth inning.

The sophomore came on in relief in an effort to cool off Mount Vernon’s bats, which were getting hard contact off of Migl.

Olivarez allowed one run on one hit to pick up the winning decision.

“They were keying on Emily there,” Cresta said. “Once she got through that fourth inning, I decided that I was going to make the change. Their lineup was about to turn over for the third time.”

Hallettsville will hope to rewrite the script from its previous three state championship game appearances in which the Lady Brahmas finished as runners-up.

“We want this so badly,” Zachary said. “We know that we are most definitely capable of doing this, and we have worked so hard for this.”

CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINAL

Hallettsville 4, Mount Vernon 3

Mount Vernon 002 000 01 — 3 4 2

Hallettsville 100 000 02 — 4 7 4

W: Kaylie Olivarez (16-1) L: Alexa Taylor (21-7). Highlights: (MV) Summer Rogers 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Carsyn Sparks 1-for-4, 1 RBI; (H) Hanna Zachary 2-for-4, 2 R; Kaylie Olivarez 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Emily Migl 1 RBI; Carson Jansky 2-for-3, RBI. Records: Mount Vernon 30-9-1; Hallettsville 34-3. NOTES: Winning run scored with 2 outs.

Recommended For You


Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.