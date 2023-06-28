Hallettsville's Kaylie Olivarez and Weimar's Izzy Reeves were selected to the Texas Girls Coaches Association's Class 1A-4A softball all-star teams.
Reeves, who helped lead the Ladycats to the Class 2A state championship, was picked for the Red team.
Olivarez, who helped lead the Lady Brahmas to the Class 3A, regional semifinals, was chosen for the Blue team.
Players had to be juniors in the 2022-2023 school year to be selected.
Weimar seniors Reagan Wick and Paige Pavlu were selected to the TGCA's Class 1A-4A softball Legacy All-Star teams.