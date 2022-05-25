SINTON — Hallettsville was well aware of Bishop pitcher Andrea Martinez’s capability.
Martinez limited Hallettsville to eight hits in the 2021 regional semifinal series to end the Lady Brahmas’ season.
Hallettsville returned the favor by scattering 12 hits in a 4-3 win over the Lady Badgers in Game 1 of the Class 3A regional finals series. Game 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday.
“We were confident going in,” said coach Callie Kresta. “There was no intimidation factor. There was nobody scared. They were ready to go play our game.”
Emily Migl gave Hallettsville (32-3) the Game 1 win with an RBI single in the sixth inning.
It was her first hit of the game after being robbed by Bishop’s left fielder Savannah Barrientes in the fourth inning.
“I think the fans really helped a lot and the encouragement from my teammates and my defense,” Migl said. “That’s what really kept me going. You have times where you have to face adversity out there. That was one of them.”
The decisive run came after the Lady Brahmas left five runners on base from the third to the fifth innings.
Hallettsville left the bases loaded in the third inning after getting three straight hits to open the frame.
“We had runners on base almost every inning, I think,” Kresta said. “That’s good. That causes some defensive confusion there, and it can lead to opportunities.”
Migl was credited with the win while sophomore Hanna Zachary picked up a six-out save for the Lady Brahmas.
Zachary allowed only one hit and a pair of walks in relief of Migl.
“It definitely gives us confidence knowing we have such a strong pitching staff,” Migl said. “Hopefully, we’ll come back tomorrow and see what we can do.”
Hallettsville scored two runs in the second inning on an error and a wild pitch to go up 3-0. Courtney Woytek led off the game with a triple to center before scoring on a single by Zachary.
“It made me very confident in myself knowing she was in scoring position,” said Zachary, who collected three hits for Hallettsville. “All I had to do was put the ball in play and she would score.”
Bishop (35-4-1) scored a run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings to tie the game at 3-3. Evelyn Valdez’s RBI double in the fifth put the Lady Badgers even with Hallettsville.
The Lady Brahmas knew their patience would eventually pay off.
“I think we were comfortable because we were 14-0 in district and we know what we’re capable of,” Zachary said. “So, having this defense, we were very comfortable.”
CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS
Hallettsville 4, Bishop 3 (Hallettsville leads 1-0)
Hallettsville 120 001 0 — 4 12 1
Bishop 001 110 0 — 3 9 2
W: Emily Migl L: Andrea Martinez. Highlights: (H) Hanna Zachary 3-for-4, 1 RBI; Katelyn Pustejovsky 2-for-4; Courtney Woytek 1-for-3, 1 3B 1 R; Macie Jansky 1-for-4, 1R; (B) Evelyn Valdez 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 2B; Sadie Flores 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 2B. Records: Hallettsville 32-3; Bishop 35-4-1.
