KARNES CITY — Jorian Wilson knew he needed to redeem himself on Friday night.

After Hallettsville won Game 1 of the Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal best-of-three series 6-3 over Jourdanton, the Brahmas had a 5-1 lead in Game 2 and were just two innings away from a series win.

However, Wilson entered the game in the sixth for starting pitcher Tanner Cliffe and gave up three runs in the inning, which helped the Indians tie the game 5-5.

“I was just thinking too much and not hitting my spots," Wilson said about his pitching. "I struggled today."

He wouldn't have to wait long to make it up to his team.

His very next time at the plate, he hit a three-run homerun over the fence of Curtis Perkins Field to help the Brahmas escape with an 8-5 win to sweep the series 2-0 over the Indians (13-15).

Hallettsville (23-11) moves on to the regional semifinal round for the first time in five years to play Corpus Christi London.

"After putting us down like that and coming back and doing that, it felt pretty good," Wilson said about his homerun.

“It was huge, especially for a kid like that," Hallettsville head coach Chad Gohlke said about Wilson. "It was due. He’s got it coming, and he’s got it in him, and it’s good to see it come out."

The Brahmas were rolling on offense and defense in the first five innings of Game 2.

After going down 1-0 early, Brock Bludau hit a three-run triple deep into center field to take the lead. Josh Griffin was also able to add an RBI, and Wilson scored on a passed ball in the following inning.

Bludau also played a big factor in the Brahmas Game 1 victory.

He picked up the win at pitcher, throwing all seven innings, recording eight strikeouts and giving up three runs.

"It gave us a lot," Bludau said about his performance in Game 1. "We all had confidence in each other, and it was good."

"Brock pitched really well," Gohlke said. "It's always big to get the first game win, and he pitched really well and set us up."

Brahmas' Monte Thigpen did his damage in the batter box, going 2-for-4 and recording three RBIs in the win. Griffin and Brent Kostelnik also added RBIs.

The Brahmas have now swept each of the last three playoff opponents, but they know there is still work to be done.

"Just keep building on what we've got going,"Gohlke said about his teams plan for the next round. "We're 6-0 in the playoffs right now and really rolling, so just keep building on that and keep working.

Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal

Game 1

Hallettsville 6, Jourdanton 3

Hallettsville 101 013 X — 6 6 2

Jourdanton 011 000 1 — 3 5 4

W: Brock Bludau. L: Clyde Schuchart. Highlights: (H) Brock Bludau 7 IP, 8 K, 4 BB, 5 H, 3 R; Monte Thigpen 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Josh Griffin 2-for-3, RBI, R; Brent Kostelnik 0-for-3, RBI; (J) Laz Salazar 2-for-4, R, RBI; Kooper Schorsch 1-for-2, R.

Game 2

Hallettsville 8, Jourdanton 5

Jourdanton 100 004 0 — 5 4 0

Hallettsville 041 000 3 — 8 7 0

W: Tanner Cliffe. L: Kooper Schorsch. Highlights: (J) Tate Yow 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Clyde Schuchart 1-for-3, RBI, R; Dylan Guerra 0-for-2, RBI, R. (H) Jorian Wilson 1-for-3, HR, 3RBI, 2R; Brock Bludau 1-for-4, 3 RBI; Josh Griffin 0-for-1, RBI, 2R; Brant Trlicek 1-for-4, R; Records: 23-11, Jourdanton 13-15.