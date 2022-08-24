Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik and Yoakum’s Bo Robinson know they’ve got work to do this season.
Both teams stayed in Region III in Class 3A, Division I during realignment and will be homed in District 12-3A, DI with Columbus, Hitchcock and Hempstead.
Hempstead went 0-10 last year and was the only team to miss the playoffs in this district.
Columbus made the deepest run by reaching the regional semifinals. The Cardinals return 18 total starters.
“This district is tough,” Robinson said. “If you can be in the top two teams in this district, you’re a top 10 team in the state.”
The key to success in this district, according to Psencik, is improvement week in and week out.
“We have to have that improvement one game at a time,” Psencik said. “Our preseason is going to be tough. Even our scrimmages are tough this year. Everything that we do has to be with a positive direction and improved performances.”
Hallettsville lost to Diboll in the second round of the playoffs last year.
The Brahmas (9-3 in 2021) graduated most of their area-round team and have to build around nine returning starters.
“Everybody’s aware of what we need to do,” Psencik added. “We’ve got most of our youth, the inexperienced one, on the line except for a couple of them. So we need depth on both sides, offense and defense.”
Yoakum (7-4) will have a chance to challenge for the district championship with 12 total starters back after reaching the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.
Robinson expects the Bulldogs to find balance on both sides of the ball with Jayden Jones leading the charge after a 1,600-yard rushing performance last season.
“He’s our bell cow,” Robinson said. “He’s gonna have to have a good year on both sides of the ball. There are other guys we think can be big time players for us, but Jayden is definitely the ringleader.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.