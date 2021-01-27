Addison Belicek always wanted a chance to play at the collegiate level.
The Hallettsville senior setter had a goal for all four years in high school to reach the level and did that on Wednesday, signing to play volleyball at the University of Dallas.
"It was such a huge thing for me," Belicek said. "I've dreamed of this since the seventh grade and to finally be able to do it is amazing. It means the world because I've been putting every spare minute toward this and it just feels good to know that the hard work has paid off."
Belicek was drawn to the University of Dallas not just because of the chance to play volleyball but because of the academic side as well.
"I loved everything about the University, it's Catholic, it's small and I want to go to medical school, and they have a really high rate of students make it to medical school," Belicek said. "They have a fantastic program there and that was really a big deal for me."
The senior finished her final season at Hallettsville with 216 assists, 79 kills, 54 digs and 21 aces as the Brahmas made it to the area round of the playoffs.
"It was sad, just knowing this was my last season here and it definitely didn't end the way we wanted it to," Belicek said, "but I'm happy we had the opportunity to play and that we had a full season."
Hallettville finished the season 19-9 overall and 12-3 in district 28-3A, finishing in second place behind Industrial.
Hallettsville head coach Lindsay Hudson said that Belicek was an asset to the team.
"She's always been such a good leader on and off the court and always taken care of any of the girls that needed her," Hudson said. "I knew she was going to go on and play at the collegiate level and I'm just super proud of her and what she's accomplished."
Hudson knows Hallettsville will have big shoes to fill with Belicek's graduation this year.
"She was really valuable to us," Hudson said. "She played all the way around in any position we needed and she's so smart on the court and reads everything so well. She never stepped off the court and was the person that everyone looked up to."
Belicek's goal for when she gets to Dallas is to simply settle in and be the best volleyball player she can be.
"I just want to go out there, be myself and be good on the court with practices and with my new teammates," Belicek said. "I'm so excited not just for the on the court stuff but the off the court stuff too. I want to get out there, make new friends, meet new people and I'm super excited for all of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.