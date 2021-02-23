Jonathon Brooks’ senior season at Hallettsville was a memorable one.
He led the Brahmas to the state final for the first time, while rushing for 3,530 yards and a state-record tying 62 touchdowns.
He also had 17 receptions for 319 yards and three scores. He rushed for 1,749 yards and 27 TDs in the playoffs. Brooks has signed to play at the University of Texas.
Brooks was the MVP of the Advocate’s all-area team and named Mr. Texas Football by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Brooks can add another honor after being selected as the offensive player of the year on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state team released Tuesday.
Hallettsville junior guard Sam Hermes and junior linebacker Price Pruett joined Brooks on the first team.
Industrial senior tackle Blake Rogers was also a first-team selection.
Hallettsville senior defensive lineman Landon Sluka, Yoakum senior defensive lineman Deandre Enoch-Johnson, and Industrial junior defensive back Kaleb Figirova were named to the second team.
Industrial senior tight end Devin Barr was selected to the third team.
Earning honorable mention were Yoakum guard Conner Schomburg and defensive lineman Tre Robbins, and Industrial’s Matthew Davis at quarterback and utility player.
Canadian senior linebacker Ethan Jackson was selected as the defensive player of the year, and Tuscola Jim Ned’s Matt Fanning was named coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Guards – Jackson Anderson, Mineola, 6-4, 295, sr.; John Samuel Hermes, Hallettsville, 6-1, 238, jr.
Tackles – Blake Rogers, Vanderbilt Industrial, 6-5, 245, sr.; Jacob Bayer, Grandview, 6-3, 290, sr.
Center – (tie) Mason Davis, Rogers, 5-10, 220, jr.; Jose Marmolejo, Idalou, 6-0, 247, sr.
Wide receivers – Conner Eulenfeld, Orange Grove, 6-1, 152, sr.; Jarel Lilly, Jourdanton, 5-10, 160, sr.
Tight end – Reagan Cochran, Canadian, 6-3, 200, sr.
Quarterback – Josh Culwell, Canadian, 6-3, 190, sr.
Running backs – Jonathon Brooks, Hallettsville, 6-2, 193, sr.; Trevion Sneed, Mineola, 6-1, 235, sr. Xavier Wishert, Jim Ned, 6-1, 190, jr.
Fullback – Seth Spiller, Franklin, 6-1, 185, sr.
All-purpose – Brenen Thompson, Spearman, 5-10, 165, jr.
Place-kicker – Adrian Zamudio, New Waverly, 5-8, 140, soph.
Offensive player of the year – Brooks, Hallettsville
Coach of the year – Matt Fanning, Jim Ned
Defense
Linemen – Colton Cooper, Canadian, 6-0, 195, sr.; Cade Ligon, Llano, 5-10, 195, sr.; Torami Dixon, West Rusk, 6-4, 225, jr.; Austin Martin, Jim Ned, 6-2, 235, sr.
Linebackers – Carson Carter, Brock, 5-11, 180, sr.; Ethan Jackson, Canadian, 6-1, 205, sr.; Price Pruett, Hallettsville, 5-11, 171, jr.; Haze Tomascik, Franklin, 6-0, 175, jr.
Secondary – Jay Cox, Pilot Point, 6-3, 185, sr.; Luke Dillingham, Brock, 6-1, 195, sr.; Bryson Washington, Franklin, 6-1, 185, soph.; Brayden Klafka, Spearman, 6-1, 180, jr.
Punter – Ayden Colbert, Huntington, 6-0,140, jr.
Utility – Tim Leatherman, Ingram Tom Moore, 6-1, 185, sr.
Kick returner – Jayleen Record, Dallas Madison, 5-8, 175, sr.
Defensive player of the year – Jackson, Canadian
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Guards – Tate Williams, Wall, 6-5, 275, sr.; Gatlyn Cooper, Jim Ned, 6-0, 255, jr.
Tackles – Gage Stanaland, Jim Ned, 6-5, 255, soph.; Jon Branch, Waskom, 5-10, 200, sr.
Center – Trent Bolt, Gladewater, 6-1, 250, sr.
Wide receivers – D.J. Allen, Gladewater, 6-0, 185, jr.; (tie) Payton McClain, Eastland, 6-1, 190, sr.; Twister Kelton, Canadian, 5-9, 155, sr.
Tight end – (tie) Jackson Illingworth, Elysian Fields, 6-2, 205, sr.; Nathan Jones, Brock, 6-5, 240, jr.
Quarterback – Behren Morton, Eastland, 6-3, 195, sr.
Running backs – Cash Jones, Brock, 6-0, 175, sr. Hayze Hufstedler, Canadian, 5-11, 175, sr. Zach Hrbacek, Troy, 5-8, 175, sr.
Fullback – Deiontray Hill, Paul Pewitt, 6-0, 175, jr.
All-purpose – Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola, 6-3, 185, soph.
Place-kicker – Eduardo Jaimes, Sabine, 6-1, 155, sr.
Defense
Linemen – Kobe Kendrick, Mineola, 6-1, 216, sr.; Martin Garcia, Gunter, 6-0, 155, sr.; Landon Sluka, Hallettsville, 6-3, 257, sr.; Deandre Enoch-Johnson, Yoakum, 5-8, 165, sr.
Linebackers – Jourdain Durham, Wichita Falls City View, 6-1, 225, jr.; Zion Fuller, Childress, 5-10, 200, jr.; Jackson Illingworth, Elysian Fields, 6-2, 205, sr.; Dee Lewis, Daingerfield, 6-2, 225, jr.
Secondary – Lance Welps, Amarillo River Road, 5-11, 181, sr.; Kayden Carraway, Whitewright, 6-1, 165, jr.; Zion Hopes, Jefferson, 6-3, 185, sr.; Kaleb Figirova, Vanderbilt Industrial, 5-8, 164, jr.
Punter – Behren Morton, Eastland, 6-3, 195, sr.
Utility – Malcom Murphy, Franklin, 6-0, 170, jr.
Kick returner – Davarious Clark, Hooks, 6-0, 185, sr.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Guards – Kadyn Matthews, Brock, 6-2, 220, jr.; Asher Gonzalez, San Diego, 6-3, 280, jr.
Tackles – Kaden Schimank, Lexington, 5-11, 210, jr.; Za’Kylon Williams, Daingerfield, 6-4, 320, sr.
Center – Erik Waldo, Malakoff, 6-0, 240, sr.
Wide receivers – Quincy Prince, Llano, 5-10, 170, sr.; Kyle Harrison, Buffalo, 6-1, 165, soph.
Tight end – Devin Barr, Vanderbilt Industrial, 6-2, 230, sr.
Quarterback – Cole Andrus, Jourdanton, 6-3, 205, sr.
Running backs – DeAnthony Gaston, Newton, 6-0, 210, jr.; Jacob Bautista, Friona, 5-9, 155, jr.; (tie) Kion Hurd, Columbus, 5-10, 220, sr.; Dre’lyn Washington, Hemphill, 5-9, 210, sr.
Fullback – Tsean Hamilton, Waskom, 6-1, 180, soph.
All-purpose – (tie) Xaviar Hammett, Dalhart, 5-11, 170, sr.; Jarred Kerr, Lexington, 6-1, 185, jr.
Place-kicker – Edgar Salazar, Canadian, 5-9, 190, sr.
Defense
Linemen – Ja’Kelyn Hayes, Daingerfield, 6-3, 240, sr.; Joe Gutshall, Lorena, 6-4, 270, soph.; Cole Gaddis, Malakoff, 6-0, 250, sr.; (tie) Michael Cooper, Waskom, 5-8, 170, sr.; Brandon Fielding, Eastland, 6-0, 225, sr.
Linebackers – Matthew DeAnda, Abernathy, 6-0, 220, sr.; JJ Diaz, Lubbock Roosevelt, 5-11, 200, jr.; Jeremiah Edwards, West Rusk, 5-11, 195, jr.; Trevor Fuller, Poth, 5-10, 175, jr.
Secondary – Jaxon Jonas, Scurry-Rosser, 5-9, 175, sr.; Jaylen McMillan, Diboll, 6-0, 193, jr.; Zay Thomas, Waskom, 5-7, 140, jr.; (tie) Eric Beshears, Buffalo, 5-10, 170, sr.; Hunter Mayes, Huntington, 5-8, 160, sr.
Punter – Cooper McClure, Atlanta, 5-11, 185, jr.
Utility – Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola, 6-3, 195, soph.
Kick returner – Zay Thomas, Waskom, 5-8, 155, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
Tackles
Dawson Adams, Hooks, 6-4, 305, sr.; Will Allison, McGregor, 6-3, 230, sr.; Aden Collins, Daingerfield, 6-2, 280, sr.; Garrett Vancampen, Boyd, 6-4, 240, sr.
Guards
Cash Fuller, West, 6-2, 285, soph.; Lane Dophied, Gunter, 6-1, 195, jr.; Rhys Kelley, Paul Pewitt, 6-0, 210, sr.; Justin Kitchen, Elysian Fields, 6-4, 265, sr.; Dalton Perry, Poth, 6-1, 285, sr.; Lance Robertson, Malakoff, 5-11, 260, jr.; Conner Schomburg, Yoakum, 6-1, 295, sr.; Russell Stegall, Franklin, 6-1, 190, jr.; Ezequiel Vasquez, Waskom, 6-3, 290, jr.; Adam Winn, Ballinger, 6-2, 250, sr.
Centers
Tanner Boyd, Hughes Springs, 6-0, 195, sr.; Hector Diaz, Tatum, 6-0, 275, sr.; Juan Lara, Lexington, 6-0, 276, sr.
Wide receivers
Donny Bishop, Crane, 5-10, 165, jr.; Paxton Keeling, Waskom, 5-11, 160, sr.; Cole Lemons, Gunter, 6-3, 175, jr.; Bradan Manning, Elysian Fields, 6-3, 205, fr.; Jake Marsh, Orange Grove, 5-8, 149, sr.; Lamont Nickleberry, Childress, 5-10, 150, soph.; Jordan Rogers, Buffalo, 6-2, 195, sr.; Brody Sutterfield, Bushland, 6-1, 180, sr.
Tight ends
Jojo Clark, Harleton, 6-2, 215, sr.; Cooper Hill, Idalou, 6-3, 225, sr.; Nathan Jones, Malakoff, 6-4, 220, sr.
Quarterbacks
Collin Bishop, Childress, 6-0, 190, jr.; Matthew Davis, Vanderbilt Industrial, 5-10, 175, jr.; Max Hollar, Pilot Point, 5-10, 170, sr.; Brett Hoffman, Buffalo, 6-3, 195, sr.; Dane Jentsch, Grandview,5-11, 185, sr.; Case Kuykendall, Llano, 5-10, 170, sr.; Isaiah Marks, Wichita Falls City View, 6-1, 205, sr.; Brock Nellor, Mount Vernon, 6-1, 227, sr.; Darion Peace, Malakoff, 6-1, 215, sr.; Mario Sanchez, Denver City, 6-0, 185, sr.; Cutter Stewart, Orange Grove, 6-1, 156, soph.; Ryan Wilkerson, Elysian Fields, 6-0, 190, sr.
Running backs
Ernest Ceasar, East Chambers, 5-6, 165, sr.; Ish Harris, Pilot Point, 6-4, 204, jr.; Chad Lorenz, McGregor, 6-0, 215, jr.; Ethan Sanchez, Bangs, 5-10, 180, sr.; Dominique Allen, Winnsboro, 5-10, 180, sr.; Trey Janek, West, 5-11, 175, sr.; Brysen Kerby, Coahoma, 5-9, 180, jr.; Gavin Leftwich, Grandview, 5-8, 165, jr.; Cam’ron Valdez, Rockdale, 5-10, 190, sr.
Fullbacks
Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs, 6-1, 230, soph.; Dominic Garcia, Wall, 5-8, 185, jr.; Brock Leatherwood, Idalou, 5-11, 181, sr.; Alex Trevino, Lubbock Roosevelt, 5-10, 195, jr.
Place-kickers
Omar Rodriguez, Tatum, 5-11, 150, sr.; Diego Perez, Llano, 5-10, 155, sr.
DEFENSE
Linemen
Jaden Anderson, West, 6-4, 235, jr.; Ashton Ferguson, Franklin, 6-0, 236, sr.; Drennon Fite III, Tatum, 6-5, 220, jr.;
Eduardo Gil, Cameron, 5-9, 240, sr.; Jeremiah Gums, Diboll, 5-11, 292, jr.; David Hall, Troup, 6-0, 170, sr.; Reese Huffman, McGregor, 6-4, 220, sr.; Jayden Johnson, Harleton, 6-2, 250, fr.; Emmanuel Lugo, Jourdanton, 6-1, 200, sr.; Payton Martin, East Chambers, 6-2, 285, sr.; DJ Powell, Brady, 6-5, 240, jr.; Tre Robbins, Yoakum, 6-1, 205, jr.; Ethan Salgado, Spearman, 6-0, 240, jr.; LeQuentin Searcy, Daingerfield, 6-2, 255, jr.; Ty Sebek, Rogers, 6-2, 235, sr.; Chase Webster, Brock, 6-2, 220, sr.; Kendrell Webster, Paul Pewitt, 6-0, 260, sr.; Adam Winn, Ballinger, 6-2, 250, sr.; D’Quincy Wise, Woodville, 5-10, 290, sr.; Nakia Villarreal, Ballinger, 5-10, 205, jr.
Linebackers
Mason Baker, Llano, 5-9, 220, sr.; Jayden Canafax, Peaster, 6-2, 195, sr.; Taber Childs, Harleton, 6-2, 205, jr.; Jeremiah Dillon, Lexington, 6-0, 205, sr.; Cole Edwards, Hughes Springs, 5-8, 190, soph.; Kion Hurd, Columbus, 5-10, 220, sr.; Bryce Jackson, Lago Vista, 5-10, 130, jr.; Hunter Lee, Eastland, 5-10, 175, jr.; Kaden Mahoney, Troup, 5-9, 155, jr.; Marcus Martinez, Odem, 5-9, 170, jr.; Trent McBride, Kemp, 5-8, 190, sr.; Tanor Mines, Paul Pewitt, 5-10, 213, sr.; Robert Miranda, Jourdanton, jr.; Will Moore, Dalhart, 6-1, 210, sr.; Lance Pierce, Llano, 6-2, 175, sr.; Noah Ramirez, Odem, 5-10, 185, jr.; Kaden Rigsby, Gunter, 5-7, 145, jr.; Rhyker Rees, Winnsboro, 6-0, 235, sr.; Devron Sims, Childress, 6-0, 175, sr.; Peyton Snow, Winona, 5-5, 160, sr.; Trace Sweet, Lago Vista, 6-3, 155, sr.; Nick Taylor, Boyd, 6-1, 215, sr.; Ryan Thomisee, George West, 5-9, 210, sr.; Treylin Goodman, Trinity, 5-5, 165, sr.
Secondary
Ryan Barnes, Columbus, 5-11, 160, sr.; Dalone Fuller, Tatum, 6-0, 175, sr.; Sergio Guerra, San Diego, 5-11, 185, sr.; Ty Kirkland, Elysian Fields, 6-1, 170, sr.; Mark Marroquin, Lyford, 5-10, 155, jr.; Weston Rollwitz, Ballinger, 6-1, 155, sr.; Colton Schuchart, Jourdanton, 5-9, 150, sr.; Jacob Torrez, Lubbock Roosevelt, 6-1, 180, sr.; Kaycon Wilson, Columbus, 5-9, 150, sr.; Dylan Wilson, Eastland, 5-10, 170, sr.; Tyler Vaughn, Ballinger, 6-2, 210, sr.; Jessie Upson III, Columbus, 5-9, 163, sr.
Kick returners
Cooper Conn, Poth, 5-9, 175, sr.; Michael Everett, Harmony, 5-9, 175, sr.; Michael Upton, George West, 6-0, 180, sr.; John Zuniga, George West, 5-7, 185, sr.
Utility
Kash Bradley, Bushland, 5-10, 160, jr.; Crae Jackson, Holliday, 6-3, 195, sr.; Timmy Hamilton, Blooming Grove, 6-2, 180, soph.; Brandon Nations, Malakoff, 6-6, 220, sr.; Tommy Rigsby, Hooks, 5-11, 180, sr.
Punters
Matthew Davis, Vanderbilt Industrial, 5-10, 175, jr.; Brandon Nations, Malakoff, 6-6, 220, sr.
