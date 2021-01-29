Hallettsville senior Jonathon Brooks is a first-team selection at running back on the 2020 MaxPreps High School Football All-America Team.
The selections are based on team success, individual programs and honors received by the player.
The 6-foot-2, 193-pound Brooks rushed 295 times for 3,530 yards and 62 touchdowns while leading the Brahmas to their first state final appearance.
Brooks’ 62 touchdowns tied the state record and his 70 total touchdowns are third all-time on the high school level.
Brooks also had 17 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns, and returned two punts for touchdowns.
Brooks signed with the University of Texas in December.
(0) comments
