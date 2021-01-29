Hallettsville vs. Llano Football
Buy Now

Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks runs the ball in for a touchdown during a Class 3A, Division I semifinal game against Llano at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Hallettsville senior Jonathon Brooks is a first-team selection at running back on the 2020 MaxPreps High School Football All-America Team.

The selections are based on team success, individual programs and honors received by the player.

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound Brooks rushed 295 times for 3,530 yards and 62 touchdowns while leading the Brahmas to their first state final appearance.

Brooks’ 62 touchdowns tied the state record and his 70 total touchdowns are third all-time on the high school level.

Brooks also had 17 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns, and returned two punts for touchdowns.

Brooks signed with the University of Texas in December.

Recommended For You


Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.