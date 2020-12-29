Jonathon Brooks’ goal for his senior season was to do everything he could to help Hallettsville reach the state final for the first time.
Brooks not only led the Brahmas to the state championship game, but put himself in the state record book along the way.
“I never envisioned myself doing the things that I did this year,” Brooks said. “I hoped it, but I never…it’s kind of hard to explain.”
Brooks rushed for 3,530 yards and 62 touchdowns – the seventh-most rushing yards and second-most rushing touchdowns in state history.
He accounted for 3,849 total yards and 70 touchdowns, tying Jonathan Gray for the single-season scoring mark.
Brooks, who was selected as the offensive MVP of the state final, was named Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
Brooks was scheduled to receive the honor at Thursday’s Mercari Texas Bowl, but the game has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the TCU football team.
“It feels great,” Brooks said of the award. “We really worked hard throughout the whole year, me and the whole team. It means a lot to win an award like this.”
Brooks, who has signed with Texas, also played defense and special teams for the Brahmas.
“We were grateful to have a season so I wanted to get the most out of it that I could,” he said. “It was actually really fun and I’m glad I played a lot of positions on the field.”
Brooks’ most recent award came as no surprise to Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik.
“For a 3A ballplayer in the state of Texas, that’s an excellent honor,” Psencik said. “I didn’t get to keep up with the 6A, 5A or 4A backs or anything from just what I’ve seen and what I’ve been around for the last 30 something years, that’s a spectacular performance on his behalf all-year long.”
Brooks has decided not to play basketball, and will work on staying in shape for next season.
“My level of play increased from all my other years,” Brooks said. “I learned the game of football. It was learning more about it and really dominating on the field.”
