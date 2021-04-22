HALLETTSVILLE — Kyler Chovanetz missed out on most of his junior season at Hallettsville because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he was able to play during the summer for the Batter’s Box select team out of Brenham.
His performance and his select team’s coaches’ relationship with the Blinn College coaching staff have paid off for Chovantez.
Chovanetz signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Blinn in a ceremony Thursday at the Hallettsville gym.
“My coaches had real good ties with the Blinn coaches,” Chovanetz said. “They kind of helped me along the way of getting a good look with them.”
Chovanetz has played in the outfield for the Brahmas, who are in second place in District 28-3A.
He is hitting .321 with five home runs, one triple, five doubles and 25 RBIs. He also has 16 stolen baes.
“It’s been going good,” Chovanetz said of his senior season. “We’ve been getting back into a groove. We kind of started rough at the beginning of the year. We had a young team, but not we’re getting settled in and I think we’re doing great right now.”
Hallettsville coach Mason Briscoe appreciates what Chovanetz has done for the program.
“His practice habits have gone through the roof,” Briscoe said. “Weight room, on the field, off the field, Kyler is one of the kids that not only sets an example for our younger kids, but he really is a program builder. You can build a program around him.”
The 6-foot-5 Chovanetz also played basketball for the Brahmas, but baseball is his favorite sport.
“Living in a town like Hallettsville, it’s always been a great baseball community,” he said. “I’ve been playing baseball since I was as young as I can think of. It just always stuck with me playing with my buddies and just competing and just always wanting to go further with it.”
Chovanetz hopes to eventually sign with a Division I school, but is looking forward to playing for the Buccaneers.
“That’s my ultimate goal,” he said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t happen right away, but I think I got a pretty good spot.”
