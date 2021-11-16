Hallettsville's Edmonds signs with Oklahoma Christian

HALLETTSVILLE — Callie Edmonds remembers the first time she met Olympic gold medalist Josh Davis.
Edmonds was attending the Longhorn swim camp in Austin and caught Davis’ eye.
“We were in the hotel lobby,” Edmonds recalled. “He came up and gave me a hat, a medal and his business card.”
Edmonds and Davis will be reunited in the next school year after she signed a letter of intent Tuesday in the Hallettsville gym to compete in swimming at Oklahoma Christian University.
Davis, who swam at Texas, is the head coach at Oklahoma Christian, an NCAA Division II school located in Edmond.
“The first time I visited the campus was my junior year and I got to meet the swimmers and the incoming recruiting class,” Edmonds said. “I went back this year and met the incoming recruits and really liked it.”
Edmonds began swimming competitively for a summer team in Schulenburg, before she started training with Debi Mease at the VISD Aquatics Center and swimming for the Wahoos in the summer.
She still trains at the aquatics center, and also competes for the Victoria Texas Aquatics Club, coached by Doug Ellett.
Edmonds, who is also a cheerleader, makes the drive to Victoria to work out two to three times a week.
“I love the sport, I love the people I swim with, the coaches,” Edmonds said. “It’s made me want to become better. The sport — I absolutely love the sport and it’s fun for me to do it.”
Edmonds qualified for the state meet as a sophomore in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, and qualified for the regional meet as a junior.
Hallettsville not only swims against bigger schools on the Class 5A level, but it recently moved to Region V in District 19, which includes Brenham and A&M Consolidated.
Edmonds knows the competition will be tougher, but she is used to overcoming obstacles to excel in the sport.
“I definitely have to keep my mental state at the top,” Edmonds said. “I absolutely love swimming. I want to do it so when I’m not in the pool, I’m either working out somewhere or with my little brother at the house.”
