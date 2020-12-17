A two-point conversion pass in overtime secured a 29-28 victory for Tuscola Jim Ned over Hallettsville in the Class 3A, Division I state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Hallettsville was playing in its first state championship game and shot out to a 21-0 lead and led 21-7 at halftime.
Jonathon Brooks was named Offensive MVP of the game as he rushed for a 3A State Championship Game record 299 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries but lost a costly fumble in the fourth quarter.
Despite falling behind, Jim Ned would score 21 unanswered points to force overtime and win it with Xavier Wishert's 18-yard touchdown run and Tate Yardley's 2-point conversion pass to Zach Henderson.
Wishert was named Defensive MVP of the game, finishing with nine total tackles on defense and rushing for 186 yards and one touchdown on 35 carries.
Hallettsville finishes the season 13-3.
For the full story see Saturday's Victoria Advocate or go to Advosport.com
