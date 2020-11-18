HALLETTSVILLE — Emma Grahmann has played softball for as long as she can remember.
Grahmann’s passion for the game has grown along with her skills.
“It’s something I love doing,” Grahmann said. “I love how there’s always some part of the game you can get better at. There’s always somebody that you can go try to beat. You’re always challenging yourself. You never can be fully satisfied. You’re always trying to learn.”
Grahmann’s dedication has helped her excel during her high school career at Hallettsville and she will get the opportunity to compete on the collegiate level after signing a letter of intent with the University of North Texas on Wednesday afternoon in the Hallettsville gym.
Grahmann committed to the Mean Green during the fall of her sophomore year after making an unofficial visit to the Denton campus.
“It’s basically a bigger version of Hallettsville,” Grahmann said. “It’s a very tight-knit community continuing to grow. They just got a new indoor facility. The softball program has new batting cages and it’s very interesting.”
Grahmann’s sister, Camille, played softball at North Texas, but Emma Grahmann insists she chose to play for the Eagles for reasons of her own.
“At first, I had something against North Texas because I didn’t want people to think I was going their because of my sister,” Grahmann said. “I really liked the coaches and the atmosphere and the way they were turning around the program. They were starting to be very successful.”
North Texas competes in the Sun Belt Conference and was shut down last season before the conference tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The same was true for the Lady Brahmas, whose season ended after their first district game. Grahmann was able to play for the Texas Bombers 18U Gold National select team during the spring.
Grahmann, who plays shortstop, hit .372 with four home runs and 27 RBIs as a sophomore when Hallettsville advanced to the state tournament.
“They recruited me as a utility player,” she said. “I’ll play infield or outfield or wherever I can fit in.”
Grahmann is looking forward to her senior season and hopes to make another run at the state tournament.
“I think with Hallettsville being a sports town and we support every sport and we’re very sports based, our softball program is continuing to grow better and better with every class coming in. We have girls coming in who are eager to win and want to compete.”
