AUSTIN — Hallettsville coach Callie Kresta had visions of how she would react if she ever won a state championship.

She had been to the University of Texas’ Red & Charline McCombs Field — the site of the UIL state tournament — once before as the shortstop on the 2009 team coached by Mike Mikeska.

It was the first time a Lady Brahma team reached state in any sport, and the softball team made two more appearances in 2015 and 2019, finishing as runners-up each time.

Her visions didn’t prepare her for the actual emotions she would feel when Hallettsville got the breakthrough moment on the state’s biggest stage.

As junior second baseman Ky Lange and senior Emily Migl combined for the final out in a 6-5 win over Coahoma to clinch the Class 3A state championship on Thursday, Kresta, who is expecting her third child, couldn’t help but cry.

“Crying was not one I thought of, but it was literally the first emotion that hit me,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s the pregnancy hormones or what, but I immediately dropped and started to cry because I was just so happy for the girls, the program, the school. I was overcome with that.”

After being named to the All-Tournament team in 2009, Kresta went on to have a successful collegiate career, playing her freshman year at Centenary College before completing her final three seasons at Houston Baptist University.

During her sophomore year at HBU, Kresta earned first team All-Great West conference honors as the Huskies won the conference championship.

In 2019, after Mikeska retired following a 12-year tenure and 327 wins, Kresta was named his successor after serving as Needville’s head basketball coach the previous three years.

“Obviously, coach Mikeska did a great job building up the Lady Brahma program,” Kresta said. “Mike did a great job of putting Lady Brahma softball on the map, and we’re just trying to keep it there.”

She felt her experience as a player in his program and at the collegiate level put her in a spot where the Lady Brahmas could be this successful.

“It laid the foundation of a lot of the teaching I do as a coach,” Kresta added. “It comes from my background. I pulled this piece from this coach in college and that piece from another coach in college. I put it all into my coaching book ,and then I use that to have an influence on my girls.”

Angel in the outfield

When Kresta and the Lady Brahmas made their first state tournament appearance 13 years ago, the school was mourning the death of senior Tyler Bludau, who wore the No. 3 jersey for the Brahma baseball team.

After Thursday’s game, Kresta’s brother, Dalton Herrington, let her know he felt Bludau was at the game in spirit.

“He said after the third inning, it was 3-3 and both teams had three hits,” Kresta recalled. “He even said, ‘I thought of Tyler.’”

Herrington was a member of the 2013 Class 2A state championship baseball team for Hallettsville.

Kresta felt history was on their side because that team and her team each took 33-3 records into the state tournament — another nudge to Bludau’s legacy.

“That was a sign,” Kresta said. “That was a touch of Tyler.”

Shared breakthrough

Seniors Courtney Woytek and Migl were on the team in 2019 when Hallettsville last made the state tournament.

They were kindergartners 13 years ago when Hallettsville made its first appearance.

The senior duo were well aware of what the breakthrough meant to Kresta.

“Her senior year when she went to the state championship, they lost, too,” Woytek said. “So to be able to do it with us this year, it’s crazy. I know she’s proud of us, and we’re proud of her.”

After experiencing both sides of the state tournament as a player and a coach, Kresta knows which one is more stressful.

“Being here as a player is one thing. Being here as a coach is totally different,” Kresta said. “It’s more stressful, for one. But to achieve the ultimate goal at the end as a player, coach, whatever role you’re in, it’s sweet. It feels good.”