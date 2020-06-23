Hallettsville's Lange, Targac earn athlete of the year honors

Kenzi Lange and Ryan Targac were named Hallettsville’s Lady Brahma and Brahma of the Year.
Lange was a two-time all-state selection in softball and played four years on varsity. She was also a three-year starter in volleyball.
Lange will play Division I softball at Sam Houston State next year.
Targac, who won MVP awards in cross county, basketball and baseball, will continue his baseball career at Texas A&M University.
