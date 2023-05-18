BEEVILLE — Hallettsville’s state softball title defense came to an end Thursday night in Beeville with a 14-12 loss to Santa Gertrudis Academy, losing the Class 3A Regional Semifinal best-of-three series 2-0.
“That was a hard one, we had to crawl back there multiple times,” Hallettsville head coach Callie Kresta said. “When you put that much effort in and it doesn’t come out your way it stinks.”
Hallettsville’s previous season-high for runs allowed was nine against Weimar on March 3. They allowed 14 against Santa Gertrudis.
“They took hacks at the ball, if we left anything over the plate they took advantage of it,” Kresta said.
It was a game filled with offense and errors in Game 2. It started right away in the first inning as two Hallettsville errors led to two Santa Gertrudis runs and helped the Lady Lions jump out to a 3-0 lead.
Hallettsville did battle back with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning with a RBI double from Kaylie Olivarez and a two run double from Macie Jansky to tie things up.
The teams traded runs in middle innings. The Lady Lions scored one run in both the fourth and fifth innings and a two run fifth from Hallettsville tied the game at five.
The Lady Lions had shown signs of breaking out on offense against Hallettsville for two games. In Game 1 they struck out just one time and made good contact on their way to a 5-4 victory.
With five runs on the board through five innings the Lady Lions’ bats exploded for six runs.
Lady Brahmas' starting pitcher Olivarez was relieved by Grace Halata and after striking out her first batter she appeared poised to get out of the inning.
A double into the gap by Taylor Reyes brought across the first run and back to back walks by Halata loaded the bases and brought in another run.
Halata was then replaced by Olivarez who gave up a two-run single to make it 9-5. Two more hits lead to two more runs and an 11-5 lead for the Lady Lions.
A double by Ella Amsden and a single by Carson Jansky spearheaded a three-run inning to get Hallettsville within striking distance.
However, at this point the Lady Lions had Hallettsville's pitching figured out.
Three more hits and an error on a throw from left field allowed three more runs to score, making it 14-8 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
“The energy in the dugout was outstanding and that’s what fed into us at bat in the last innings,” Kresta said. “Without that, without those role players in there it wouldn’t have been close.”
Hallettsville would battle back once again when Davenport reached on an error and a single from Mikes brought her home to make it 14-9. After Zachary reached on a walk, Amsden sent a ball over the right center field wall to make it 14-12 with the middle of the order due up.
With Olivarez on first and Macie Jansky representing the tying run at the plate, Hallettsville appeared to have one last gasp in them. Jansky lined a ball into left center field that rolled all the way to the wall.
Jansky reached second and Olivarez rounded third and headed home, but was thrown out at the plate on a perfect relay throw to end the game and Hallettsville’s season.
“I did and that’s what I’m reflecting back on now,” Kresta said of sending Olivares home. “As a coach you think back on your decisions but she has a lot of speed and I thought they needed a perfect relay to get her and they did.”
Hallettsville’s state title defense has come to an end, and so has their two year run where they went a combined 69-8.
“With Hallettsville softball you expect to be here, and after last year we expected to go further so when you don’t get there it hurts,” Kresta said.
Class 3A Regional Semifinal
Game 2
Santa Gertrudis 14, Hallettsville 12
Santa Gertrudis 300 116 3 – 14 11 4
Hallettsville 300 023 4 – 12 14 4
W: Lexi Ruiz L: Kaylie Olivarez. Highlights (SG) Taylor Reyes 2-for-5 2B, RBI, R; Carina Palacios 1-for-3 2 RBI’s, 2 BB’s, 4 R’s; Kieana Cruz 2-for-3 3 RBI’s R; Trinity Silguero 2-for-4 HR, 2 RBI’s R. (HAL) Ella Amsden 4-for-5 HR, 2B, 4 RBI’s SB, 4 R’s; Carson Jansky 4-for-5 2B, RBI, 2 R’s; Macie Jansky 2-for-3 2 2B’s 3 RBI’s.
Records: Santa Gertrudis 24-4, Hallettsville 34-5.