HALLETTSVILLE — Going into the season, Hallettsville knew it would be poised for a return to the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

The Lady Brahmas went to Austin and came home as state champions for the first time in school history after beating Mount Vernon 4-3 in extra innings in the semifinal game, and Coahoma 6-5 in the final.

Pitching was always the key for Hallettsville, which rode a 33-game winning streak to its first softball championship.

Senior Emily Migl compiled a 17-2 record with a 1.50 ERA in the circle, while batting .347 and also playing first base.

Migl hit .333 in the regional semifinal and regional final series with Lyford and Bishop, respectively, to help Hallettsville reach the state tournament.

Sophomore Kaylie Olivarez boasted a 17-1 record with a 1.298 ERA, 164 strikeouts. She had a .442 average at the plate.

Olivarez was credited with both wins at McCombs Field after throwing four innings of one-hit relief against Mount Vernon, and striking out five against Coahoma in the championship game.

Olivarez threw 39 total shutout innings out of 44 innings pitched this postseason, striking out 50 along the way.

Their impact during Hallettsville’s championship run, led to Migl and Olivarez being named Co-MVPs of the 2022 Victoria Advocate All-Area Softball Team.

Q: When was the first time you can recall falling in love with softball?

Emily: I’ve been playing the game since I was 8-years old. Between many travel teams and going to different towns every weekend, it’s been an experience.

Kaylie: I think my memory is Little League. Like opening day tee ball. Just coming up to bat.

Q: How long have you dreamt of being able to celebrate a state championship?

Emily: I think it all started for me in 2015 when I went to watch my friend’s sister compete in the state tournament. Just seeing the atmosphere and what it was like to be on the field, I could only have dreamt of being there one day.

Kaylie: Mine was when Emily was a freshman and Rylee (Trlicek) was a senior (in 2019) and went to the state game. We were watching them play and all the energy they had.

Q: How much confidence did you have in the team’s potential to get to state?

Emily: I’d say we were very confident. We’d come out on the field for practice and just be full of energy. We joked around every day being like, ‘We’re going to state. We’re going all the way.’

Q: One of the things talked about at the beginning of the year was pitching depth. How did that live up to your expectations?

Kaylie: If I was pitching and I struggled, I knew Emily would come in and do her job to pull us through in the end.

Q: How fitting was it for this team to rely on pitching to get that breakthrough moment at state?

Emily: I think a lot of people relied on the pitching to kind of pull the majority of the weight. But it’s kind of stressful for pitchers. You have to do your job and hope that your defense backs you up.

Q: What was it like coming on in the state semifinal game to pick up the win?

Kaylie: There was a little stress. I had a little anxiety about it. But I knew our defense, if we had a little hit, they’d be there.

Q: How fitting and how perfect was it to cap your career as a state champion?

Emily: I don’t think it could’ve been any more perfect. We had the stands, our teammates, my family. It’s just such a great ending. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to finish off my softball career.

Q: This team has a lot coming back and the expectation is going to be to repeat. How excited are you for that challenge and starting again next year?

Kaylie: I’m very excited. Most of us will be back and we’ll add new ones and build. It brings a lot of confidence to the team.