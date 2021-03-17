HALLETTSVILLE — Seth Migura was unable to run his freshman year at Hallettsvlle.
Migura has asthma and was having breathing problems that kept him off the track.
But Migura has come back as a sophomore and put himself in position to have a successful season.
“We used to use an inhaler,” Migura said. “Now, we do breathing exercises before we run. When it’s bad you can hear it. Lately, it’s been pretty good.”
Migura won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at Wednesday’s Brahma Relays at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
He won the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 9 seconds, and the 1,600 in a time of 5:09.39.
“This was only our second meet,” Migura said. “But I’m in shape since I run all-year round.”
Migura took up running in the seventh grade to keep his father, Warren, a veterinarian, company.
“I started running with my dad,” Seth Migura said. “He started running to stay in shape for his job and I would go with him.”
Migura also runs cross country at Hallettsville and is excited to be part of the resurgence of the track and field program spurred by first-year coach Celine Markert.
“Usually in pole vault those markers are never there and she’s got new stuff for pole vaulting,” Migura said. “She’s also got us in more meets.”
Migura led from start to finish in the 1,600, which is his preferred strategy.
“I like to go out front from the very beginning,” he said. “I try to go as fast as I can.”
Migura’s best time in the 1,600 is 4:55, but he’s determined to go faster and earn a chance to run at the state meet.
“My goal is to go 4:50 in the mile,” he said, “and to make it to state.”
Upping the bar
Yoakum’s Blake Gordon has kept a busy schedule playing baseball and pole vaulting in track.
Gordon, a senior who also played quarterback for the football team, usually gets in about a 30-minute practice at the pole vault pit before going to baseball practice.
“It’s tough,” he said. “I usually work out on the track from 4 to 4:30 and go to baseball practice from 4:30 to 6:30. This is the first time I’ve vaulted at a meet not playing baseball.”
Gordon made it pay off by clearing a personal-best 15 feet to finish second at the Brahma Relays.
La Grange’s Dylan Truss won the event by clearing 15-7, a meet and stadium record.
“This year is way different than my sophomore year when I went to state,” Gordon said. “Things are feeling way smoother. I’m starting to get on big poles I never could get on. This is my second meet on the big poles and it’s working out.”
Gordon will vault at the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays in Cuero next week before competing in the District 28-3A meet.
“My goal is to PR at 16 feet or 16-6,” Gordon said, “and win a state championship.”
La Grange wins titles
La Grange won the boys and girls team championships at the Brhama Relays.
The Lady Leopards had 182 points, Hallettsville A was second with 109, and Gonzales was third with 105.
The Leopards scored 200.5 points, Shiner St. Paul was second with 157, and Hallettsville A was third with 119.
