Hallettsville coach Callie Kresta and pitcher Kaylie Olivarez played an important role in leading Hallettsville to its first state championship.
Olivarez had a 17-1 record with an 1.298 ERA and 164 strikeouts. She was the winning pitcher in both Class 3A state tournament games.
The Lady Brahmas ended the season with a 30-game winning streak under Kresta to finish with a 35-3 record.
As a result, Olivarez was named the Player of the Year and Kresta was selected as the Coach of the Year of the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state team released Saturday.
Olivarez was one of three Hallettsville players named to the first team. Olivarez was selected at pitcher, Carson Jansky was chosen at third base, and Courtney Woytek was picked in the outfield.
Falls City shortstop Reagan Johnson and Shiner utility player Paedin Vincik were first-team selections on the Class 2A team.
Hallettsville first baseman Emily Migl was a second-team selection on the Class 3A team.
Weimar pitcher Reagan Wick and catcher Skylar Heger were second-team picks on the Class 2A team.
Weimar third baseman Taylor Smith was a third-team selection on the Class 2A third team.
Edna pitcher Ja’Shanti Guerra, catcher Lainee Ballin and shortstop Laney Doelitsch, Yoakum outfielder Macie Blakeney and utility player Julia Fojt, and Tidehaven third baseman Madison Kacer earned honorable mention on the Class 3A team.
Earning honorable mention on the Class 2A team were Weimar shortstop Melarie Mican and outfielder Paige Pavlu, Shiner second baseman Brinley Ramirez, and Falls City utility player Mylee Soliz.
LONGVIEW – Listed are the 2022 Texas Sports Writer Association All-State Softball Teams. Selections were made by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media from around the state:
CLASS 6A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Caitlin Bollier, Northside O’Connor
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sammie Portillo, Northside O’Connor
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Sammie Portillo, Northside O’Connor; Emily Ayala, Judson; Emma Strood, Clear Springs
Catcher: Destiny Rodriguez, Judson
First base: Ella Gonzales, Northside O’Connor
Second base: Jada Munoz, Northside O’Connor
Shortstop: Leighann Goode, Northside O’Connor
Third base: Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove
Outfield: Hailey Golden, Pearland; Kasidi Pickering, Atascocita; Paris Johnson, Mansfield Lake Ridge
Utility: Sydney Saenz, El Paso Americas
DP/DH/Flex: Izzy Farmer, Alvin
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Madison Azua, Round Rock; Neveah Brown, Harker Heights; Raenna Nieman, Deer Park
Catcher: Gabby Sosa, San Antonio MacArthur
First base: Elizabeth Schaeffer, Rockwall
Second base: Kayla Zaid, Deer Park
Shortstop: Sam Hood, Allen
Third base: Victoria Valdez, Alvin
Outfield: Alejandra Medina, El Paso Soccoro; Tia Warsop, Mansfield Lake Ridge; Alannah Leach, The Woodlands
Utility: Samara Aguilera, El Paso Eastwood
DP/DH/Flex: Presley Brott, Rockwall
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Arletee Hernandez, La Joya; Peyton Tanner, Brazoswood; Madison Collins, San Antonio MacArthur
Catcher: Sophia Lundstrom, Fort Bend Austin
First base: Tristan Thompson, Midway
Second base: Jadyn Grandison, Lewisville
Shortstop: Kassidy Chance, Mansfield Lake Ridge
Third base: Tori Edwards, Flower Mound Marcus
Outfield: Roxy Thompson, Rockwall; Katelyn Luna, El Paso Soccoro; Kate Callaway, Humble Kingwood
Utility: Maggie Miller, Mansfield Lake Ridge
DP/DH/Flex: Brooke Barron, Rockwall
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Molly Yoo, Cy Ranch; Camryn Harrison, Katy; Katia Reyes, Weslaco; Makenzi Jenkins, Bridgeland; Mia Perez, El Paso Americas; Ainsley Pemberton, Rockwall; Madison Applebe, Deer Park; Cassidy Fixico, South Grand Prairi; Allison Stidham, Boswell
Catcher: Kadin Vire, Waxahachie; Kaiya Fabela, Keller; Jenna Rosson, Euless Trinity; Kailey Wyckoff, Katy
First base: Kylie Sanchez, San Benito; Kaelyn Zusi, The Woodlands; Santrea Armstead, Boswell; Roni Harrison.
Second base: Kennedy Drafton, Pearland; Mimi Thornton, Judson; Rylie Swindall, Rockwall; Jade Uresti, Ridge Point
Shortstop: Elizabeth Joyner, Round Rock Westwood; Aubrey Brown, Wylie; Maddie Flanery, Tyler Legacy; Reagan Jones, Alvin; Paislie Allen, Lewisville
Third base: Grace Janik, Ridge Point; Emmy Apodaca, Rockwall-Heath
Outfield: Sydney Murphy, Wylie; Ava Wallace, Rockwall; Kelsey Mathis, Midway; Emma Lverla, Deer Park; Sophia Simmons, South Grand Prairie; Chloe Foster, Alvin; MacKenzie Drake, Belton; Clarissa Gutierrez, Harker Heights; Gabby Leach, The Woodlands; Alana Gray, Cy Fair; Ashtyn Reichhardt, Katy; Alyssa Carter, Fort Bend Austin; C.J. Castilla, San Marcos
Utility: Krisilyn Corral, El Paso Soccoro; Ava Serna, San Marcos; Matti Matthew, Alvin; Gabrielle Briones, North Mesquite; Kaylee Jordan, Belton
CLASS 5A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Michelle Rochinski, Lake Creek
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ava Brown, Lake Creek
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Ava Brown, Lake Creek; Crimson Bryant, Sulphur Springs; Savannah Geurin, Leander
Catcher: Dakota Farmer, Leander Glenn
First base: Glennis Woolridge, Mansfield Timberview
Second base: Makenna Sandoval, Lubbock Monterey
Shortstop: Maddie McKee, Lake Creek
Third base: Tatiana Trotter, Lubbock Monterey
Outfield: Keyannah Chavez, Leander Glenn; Mallory Pyle, Hallsville; Carmen Uribe, Lake Creek
Utility: Madison Hartley, Georgetown
DP/DH/Flex: Tierrani Johnson, Marshall
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Reagan Rios, Longview; Grace Berlage, Prosper Rock Hill; Cambree Creager, Georgetown
Catcher: Kennedy Miller, Georgetown
First base: Danae Lopez, Amarillo
Second base: Lacie Mendez, Burleson Centennial
Shortstop: Taylor Anderson, Dripping Springs
Third base: Madelyn Lopez, Lake Creek
Outfield: Meagan Lee, Leander; Marissa Powell, Aledo; Mickayla Tosch, Foster
Utility: Aiyana Coleman, A&M Consolidated
DP/DH/Flex: Madison Jones, Longview
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Kaylee Schmitz, Royse City; Anays Perez, Lubbock Monterrey; Brenlee Gonzales, Aledo
Catcher: Mia Bailey, El Paso Hanks
First base: Kimber Craig, Lubbock Cooper
Second base: Akyshia Cottrell, Lufkin
Shortstop: Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey
Third base: Ella Berlage, Prosper Rock Hill
Outfield: Ella Cross, Mount Pleasant; Emily Alvarez, Prosper Rock Hill; Haile DeLaRosa, Burleson Centennial
Utility: Desirae Spearman, El Paso Hanks
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Chloe Riassetto, Friendswood; Della Jasinski, Brenham; Bailey Lindemuth, Burleson Centennial; Maddie Muller, Frisco Memorial; Tamya Waiters, The Colony
Catcher: Ryleigh Mills, Lufkin; Marley Neises, Leander; Kalee Rochinski, Lake Creek; Gabrielle Luna, Prosper Rock Hill
First base: Katerina Luna, Prosper Rock Hill; Abbey Papadimitriou, Kingwood Park; Texas Ray, Aledo
Second base: Sara Houston, Hallsville; Natalie Gowan, Frisco Memorial; Ripley Welker, Foster
Shortstop: Jenna Joyce, Royse City; Destan Burks, Red Oak; Hailey Toney, Magnolia West; Isabella Torres, Georgetown
Third base: Kaitlyn Moeller, The Colony; Taysia Constantino, Kingwood Park
Outfield: Danae Vasquez Dickson, Colleyville Heritage; Veronica Cully, Prosper Rock Hill; Leti Paiz, Austin Anderson; Jensen Vienne, Huntsville; Lainie Schaeffer, Friendswood; Kylee Lansbury, Amarillo; Alexa Almejo, Denton Ryan
Utility: Jolie Malan, Prosper Rock Hill; Makayla Menchue, Hallsville; Miranda Fimbres, Mansfield Timberview; Judith Osuna, El Paso Hanks
CLASS 4A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Karen E. Slack, Liberty
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kamdyn Chandler, Liberty
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Kamdyn Chandler, Liberty; Abby Dowell, Iowa Park; Anistyn Foster, Bullard
Catcher: Paige Gallegos, Iowa Park
First base: Melaney Granados, Dumas
Second base: Callie Bailey, Bullard
Shortstop: Kylei Griffin, Chapel Hill
Third base: Kylie Bishop, Liberty
Outfield: Kaylee Paul, Bullard; Berlyn Grossman, Bullard; Maya Bland, Argyle
Utility: Brooke Otto, Smithville
DP/DH/Flex: Darby Woodrum, Lindale
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Corie Byrd, Sweeny; Katy Sanders, Hamshire-Fannett; Hadi Fults, Bullard
Catcher: Brookelynn Meador, Corpus Christi Calallen
First base: Reagan Williamson, Liberty
Second base: Brinly Watkins, Big Spring
Shortstop: Kendall Daniel, Liberty
Third base: Addison Hooker, Bullard
Outfield: Bailee Slack, Liberty; Faith Long, Rusk; Sania Reyes, Dumas
Utility: Trinity Loukanis, Navasota
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Carson Fall, Bridge City; Ava Edwards, Argyle; Ava Hernandez, Alice
Catcher: Hollie Thomas, Liberty
First base: Emma Melvin, Sunnyvale
Second base: Reese Evans, Liberty
Shortstop: Kagen Marshall, Robinson
Third base: Mia Garcia, Sinton
Outfield: Kylie Pate, Bullard; Alex Wiley, Liberty; Ty’Esha Mosely, Henderson
Utility: Annie Kay, Sinton
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Shelby Schultz, Belton; Berlynn McLaren, Sweeny; Jamie Burch, Sinton; Makala Smith, Needville; Breanna Ford, Corpus Christi Calallen; Sarah Phillips, Gilmer; Kloee Carroll, Henderson; Abigail DeLaRosa, La Grange; Jamie Varga, Farmersville
Catcher: Karli Glaze, Sweeny; Olivia Moore, Hamshire-Fannett; Caylee Mayfield, Spring Hill; Camrynn Guthrie, Burnet; Nikolette Schmidt, Smithville; Teagan Graul, Bullard
First base: Alycia Cantu, Lampasas; Alyssa Boozy, Sweeny; Carleigh Samford, Mexia; Gabriella Chapa, Alice
Second base: Brooke Castillo, Alice; Emma Robledo, Fredericksburg; Brianna Strother, Sweeny; Addison Davis, Henderson; Addison Walker, Gilmer
Shortstop: Ma’Rya Quarles, Sweeny’ Jordan Forns, Hillsboro; Laney Linseisen, Spring Hill; Raegan Tennill, Corpus Christi Calallen; Mia Nunez, Navasota; Casey Schultz, Lake Belton; Brooke Sivek, Boerne
Third base: Chloe Ellis, Henderson; Gabby Leal, Smithville; Megan Geyer, Corpus Christi Calallen; Khloe Saxon, Spring Hill; Jackie Molina, Alice
Outfield: Alayna York, Iowa Park; Madison Lux, Lake Belton; Peyton Schmid, La Vernia; Kiera Inman, Argyle; Elyssia Lemelle, Pittsburg; Fayth Hoover, Needville; Ciera Turner, Sweeny; Kinsey Murray, Celina; Serenity Cade-Williams, Waco Connally; Chayse Freeman, Decatur; Kinsey Gardner, Gatesville
Utility: Jovi Spurlock, Spring Hill; Jaci Taylor, Henderson; Annie Klein Allgood, Brownwood
CLASS 3A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Callie Kresta, Hallettsville
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaylie Olivarez, Hallettsville
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Kaylie Olivarez, Hallettsville; Reese Cottrell, Franklin; Anyssia Mendoza, Mathis
Catcher: Piper Morton, West Rusk
First base: Hailey Van Beekum, Idalou
Second base: Christian Everett, Coahoma
Shortstop: Morgan Holliday, Grandview
Third base: Carson Jansky, Hallettsville
Outfield: Courtney Woytek, Hallettsville; Hailey Fannin, Franklin; Faith Goodjion, Grandview
Utility: Ava Eldridge, Blooming Grove
DP/DH/Flex: Avery Rodriguez, Coahoma
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Lilly Waddell, West Rusk; Lindsay Davis, Troup; Kayla Palomino, Diboll
Catcher: Skyler Martin, Diboll
First base: Emily Migl, Hallettsville
Second base: Reagan Eldredge, Whitewright
Shortstop: Kaylin Ortner, Franklin
Third base: Emma Rekieta, Franklin
Outfield: Natalie Norwood, Mount Vernon; Lillian Scalia, White Oak; Kenleigh Aguirre, Mineola
Utility: Grace Pippin, Hughes Springs
DP/DH/Flex: Maddy Bolin, Grand Saline
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Hannah Wells, Coahoma; Caydin Blackmon, Grandview; Addison Lindemann, Holliday
Catcher: Karleigh Burt, Coahoma
First base: Karaline Smitherman, Franklin
Second base: Lynsee Hague, Rains
Shortstop: Summer Rogers, Mount Vernon
Third base: Madi Englund, Slaton
Outfield: Emma McKinney, Hughes Springs; Samantha Gatica, Slaton; Sydney Linn, Holliday
Utility: Emma Bell, Eustace
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Larkin Daniels, White Oak; Maggie Pate, Hughes Springs; Alexa Taylor, Mount Vernon; Makayla Calvio, Coahoma; Rhyan Pogue, Gunter; Alexis Warncke, East Bernard; Belle Arguello, Idalou; Jadeyn Merrill, Lamesa; Izzy Garcia, Troy; Ja’Shanti Guerra, Edna; Calle Collier, Columbus; Teagan Lopez, Early
Catcher: Angelina Hernandez, Mathis; Hayden Fox, Gunter; Lainee Ballin, Edna; Lilly Garcia, Troy; Traci Lowry, Franklin; Ecilia Vasquez, New Waverly
First base: Carsyn Sparks, Mount Vernon; Madison Kloepper, Llano; Miah Corona, Troy; Brynn Rodgers, Coahoma
Second base: Kyleigh Cambiano, Franklin; Kylie Tullous, Jacksboro; Emily Urguidl, Edgewood; Kierstyn Moore, Grandview
Shortstop: Ky Li Alonzo, Rogers; Kinsey Hobbs, Lexington; Karmen Searcy, Hughes Springs; Madison Runyan, West; Kamden Hutton, Peaster; Madison Rogers, Coahoma; Maddi Kirksey, Clyde; Laney Doelitsch, Edna; Peyton Holland, Chisum; Zoey Sieuentes, Lamesa; Frankie Vrazel, Danbury
Third base: Presley Richardson, Hughes Springs; Teresa Mendez, Idalou;Madison Kacer, Tidehaven; Emily Smith, Kountze; Olivia Bauerschlag, Grandview
Outfield: Macie Blakeney, Yoakum; Corrisa McPhail, Elysian Fields; Evelyn Perkins, Holliday; Kamryn Bolin, Mount Vernon; Shae Lang, Coahoma; Cameron Pope, Mount Vernon; Neveah Kerby, Coahoma; Natalie Christy, West Rusk; Dayanara Martinez, Troy; Kylie Allred, Troy; Makayla Martinez, Lexington; Gracie Cates, Edgewood; Saynara Martinez, Trinity
Utility: Gwyn Burnett, Llano; Carlie Buckner, West Rusk; Delaney Gray, Rice; Ryleigh Ashford, Boyd; Julia Fojt, Yoakum
CLASS 2A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kirk Allen, Crawford
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kenzie Jones, Crawford
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Kenzie Jones, Crawford; Macie LaRue, Lovelady; Kaylee Blackledge, Center Point
Catcher: Addison Leschber, Thrall
First base: Haven Prager, Lovelady
Second base: Roxanne Rivera, Hamlin
Shortstop: Reagan Johnson, Falls City
Third base: Jocy Suarez, Union Grove
Outfield: London Minnix, Crawford; Mihyia Davis, Lovelady; Emilee Baker, Thorndale
Utility: Paedin Vincik, Shiner
DP/DH/Flex: Shelby Arnold, Groveton
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Citialy Gutierrez, Stamford; Reagan Wick, Weimar; Kylee Pierce, Bremond
Catcher: Skylar Heger, Weimar
First base: Jaycee Yezak, Bremond
Second base: Natalie Garcia, Thorndale
Shortstop: Scout Lovell, Lovelady
Third base: Maddie Lopez, Archer City
Outfield: Savana Gonzales, Stamford; Lexi Easterling, Groveton; Mallory Maxwell, Archer City
Utility: Emma Frick, West Sabine
DP/DH/Flex: Megan Luce, Groveton
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Rylee Spivey, Kerens; Kiersten Fincannon, Hico; Bethany Grandgeorge, Beckville
Catcher: Jentrye Bellar, Clarendon
First base: Kaitlyn Tillman, Beckville
Second base: Macy Detamore, Stamford
Shortstop: Laylonna Apllin, Stamford
Third base: Taylor Smith, Weimar
Outfield: Kyra Cerda, Frost; Brylei Gilbreath, Coleman; Jordyn Warren, Hawkins
Utility: Gracyn Shultz, Sudan
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Madeline Lee, Frost; Emily Janek, Italy; Cora Sepulvado, West Sabine; Aubrie Henderson, Thrall; Hannah McCallister, Axtell; Trinity Hawkins, Hawkins; Kaylee Harris, Campbell
Catcher: Gabryela Martinez, Ralls; Emalee Duniven, Hamlin; Cadence Hopgood, Italy
First base: Brylee Stand, Stamford; Maddie Nivin, Axtell; Kelsey Kovar, Thorndale; Makenna Warren, Hawkins; Rhiley Elliott, Ralls
Second base: Tateum Smith, Hawkins; Tandie Cummins, Clarendon; Brinley Ramirez, Shiner; Ipsha Bhakta, Coleman; Ella Hudson, Italy
Shortstop: Presley Limbaugh, Cooper; Malarie Mican, Weimar; Kenadee Lynch, Kerens; Raeghan Carlson, Thorndale; Bralyn Belk, Axtell; Samantha Gonzalez, Hamlin; Alana Young, Coleman
Third base: Shandlee Mueller, Stamford; Raeghan Carlson, Thorndale; Macey Cooper, Italy; Abby Lee, Groveton; Leah Greene, Kerens
Outfield: Paire Pavlu, Weimar; McKenzie Bancroft; Jacelyn bell, Stamford; Emily Patterson, Stamford; Anabel Godines, Ben Bolt; Landry Janek, Italy
Utility: Linda Martinez, Lovelady; Olivia Holt, Kerens; Mylee Soliz, Falls City; Hayden Elam, Clarendon; Rylee Hawkins, Dawson
CLASS A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jose Martinez, D’Hanis
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Marissa Santos, D’Hanis
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Marissa Santos, D’Hanis; Summer Smith, Hermleigh; Morgan Collier, Chireno
Catcher: Kayla Looper, D’Hanis
First base: Reece Redden, D’Hanis
Second base: Callie Edwards, Borden County
Shortstop: Grace Cummings, Hubbard
Third base: Peyton Burell, D’Hanis
Outfield: Jessa Frosch, D’Hanis Lexi Greenwood, Hermleigh
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Rexi Sanders, Borden County; Haylee Clevenger, Booker; Tori Dotson, Dodd City
Catcher: Jessie Durrett, Chireno; Sydney Hancock, Hermleigh
First base: Miranda Desantiago, Booker; Hailey Minton, Hermleigh
Second base: Jolie Frosch, D’Hanis’ Sarah Murphy, Hermleigh
Shortstop: Mabry Herrmann, D’Hanis; Allison Buchanan, Borden City; Lindsey Mauppin, Dodd City
