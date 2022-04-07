Hallettsville's Patek headed to Texas Lutheran

HALLETTSVILLE — Trace Patek has played football, basketball and baseball during his athletic career at Hallettsville.
But there was never any doubt about what sport Patek enjoyed the most.
“I’ve always known football is the sport I wanted to be with,” Patek said. “I love this sport more than anything. I love the atmosphere and the hype around it, just everything about it. It’s just different from any other sport.”
Patek, a senior, will have the opportunity to continue his career on the collegiate level after making his commitment to Texas Lutheran University official Thursday in a ceremony in the Hallettsville gym.
“The TLU coaches called earlier in the season and always kept in contact with me and were always reaching out to me,” Patek said of the NCAA Division III school in Seguin. “It seemed like they really wanted me there and it seemed like the right decision to make.”
Patek helped lead the Brahmas to the Class 3A, Division I state final during his junior season.
He tore the medial collateral ligament in his left leg during the second game of district his senior year.
But he returned to play in Hallettsville’s bi-district and area playoff games.
“It definitely affected my mobility to run as much,” Patek said. “But I just had to fight through it and fight through the pain.”
Neal LaHue recently took over as Texas Lutheran’s head coach after serving as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M-KIngsville the past two seasons.
Patek was recruited as a quarterback and is excited about the offense LaHue is installing.
“I like the way he runs the offense and the style of the offense,” Patek said. “It’s quite similar to what we ran here. They run the shotgun and spread it out.”
Patek is currently playing baseball for the Brahmas, and is thankful for the experiences he’s had at Hallettsvile.
“My career here was pretty good,” he said. “We made it pretty far in the playoffs. My junior year was definitely a special year for me and this community. Sadly, my senior year we came up short, but that’s how it goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.