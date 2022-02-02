HALLETTSVILLE — At 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, Price Pruett's never been the largest player on Hallettsville's defense.
But time and again, Pruett was the one making key, game-saving tackles for the Brahmas.
As a junior he helped lead Hallettsville to the Class 3A, Division I state championship, and as a senior was the main ball handler for the Brahmas.
Pruett earned the chance to continue his playing career, signing with Blinn College on Wednesday in a ceremony at the Hallettsville gym.
"I've always wanted to play in college ever since I started playing ball when I was 7 or 8," Pruett said. "Blinn was a win win win for me. It's a great school, it's close around here, they have a good program and really good coaches."
Pruett grew up idolizing current Kansas City Chief's safety Tyrann Mathieu, who gained praise for his attacking style of defense despite being undersized.
Pruett finished his Hallettsville career with 633 tackles, 252 solo, 75 TFLs, 21 sacks, 24 QB hurries and 20 caused fumbles.
A three-time first team all-district selection.
Pruett was District 12-3A, Division I Defensive MVP as a junior and MVP as a senior.
As a junior, Pruett was named a TSWA first team all-state linebacker.
"Price is priceless," said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. "Every coach wants a Price Pruett in their program. He's one of the most self-motivated people I've ever been around. I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw him in 7th and 8th grade, the way he would attack and hit people. He's not a big person by stature, but unbelievable heart and courage."
Pruett looked back fondly on Hallettsville's state championship runner up season, knowing it's something the school and community will remember for years to come.
Now his focus is on making an impact in his two years of junior college.
"I'd love to put on some weight and learn a lot from our coaches," Pruett said. "I'm hoping to get some playing time on the field that first year. I'm gonna have to work it out because I'm starting back at the bottom as a freshman. So, I know it's not going to be easy, but I've just got to have a good work ethic and help my team tremendously."
