HALLETTSVILLE — Jonathon Brooks ended his high school football career with a flourish.
Brooks played on offense, defense and special teams while leading Hallettsville to its first appearance in the state final.
Brooks finished his senior season by rushing for 3,530 yards and 62 touchdowns, tying the state record held by Aledo’s Johnathan Gray.
Brooks added three receiving touchdowns, two punt return touchdowns and three defensive touchdowns for a total of 70.
He set a school record by rushing for 501 yards and nine touchdowns in the Brahmas’ 61-48 regional playoff win over Lorena.
The 6-foot-2, 193-pound Brooks wrapped up his Hallettsville career by rushing 6,587 yards and 112 touchdowns.
Brooks signed with the University of Texas the day before the state final, was named Mr. Texas Football by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and was named a MaxPreps first-team All-American.
Brooks will wrap up his Hallettsville athletic career as a member of the track and field team.
Brooks is disappointed that the Brahmas’ season ended with a 29-28 overtime loss to Tuscola Jim Ned in the state championship game.
But he will end his senior season as the Most Valuable Player of the 2020 Victoria Advocate All-Area Football Team.
Q: How would you assess your Hallettsville career?
A: It means everything. My family and I worked hard. My parents and brother (Jordon) pushed me to get better over the years. I got a chance to play with my brother (as a freshman) and that’s all I ever wanted to do was play a high school game with my brother. There were my teammates and the coaches and the community and just putting God first and letting him control the situation and really just putting the effort into stuff and getting the job done.
Q: What were the biggest reasons for your improvement on the field?
A: It was just really learning to understand the game. Understanding what everybody was doing around me and doing my job and helping my teammates do their job. Just coming together as a team and doing our jobs.
Q: What will you remember about this season’s team?
A: I wish I had multiple more years with everybody on this team. We came together. We had team meals and everything. We’re really close. Going into high school, I always thought it was pretty cool going to the state championship game. That was always my ultimate goal. We got there, but we just came up short.
Q: Texas fired head coach Tom Herman not long after you signed with the Longhorns. What were your thoughts?
A: When I heard he got fired, I was kind of let down and wondered, ‘Who are we going to get now?’ When a head coach gets fired, usually the whole coaching staff goes so I was thinking there goes my position coach (running backs coach Stan Drayton). When you bring another coach in they have their recruits and who they think is good. But Coach Drayton is coming back and I think Steve Sarkisian is a great coach and could do great things for us.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish in your freshman season at Texas?
A: Roschon Johnson and Bijan Robinson are two great backs. Hopefully, I can go in there and learn from them and get some playing time and get a lot of playing time my sophomore year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.