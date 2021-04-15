HALLETTSVILLE — Landon Sluka wasn’t sure what to expect when Hallettsville traveled to Belton to practice at Mary Hardin-Baylor the day before the Class 3A, Division I state final.
But Sluka will never forget his first impression when he stepped off the bus and walked into Crusader Stadium.
“It’s kind of like a cathedral,” Sluka said. “They actually call it the Cruthedral for a reason. The perspective is like wow.”
Sluka will get the opportunity to play in Crusader Stadium after making his commitment to play at Mary Hardin-Baylor official in a ceremony Thursday at the Hallettsville gym.
“It definitely doesn’t seem like a D-III school,” Sluka said. “It seems like Texas State or something fancy like that.”
Sluka was an important part of the Brahmas’ run to the state final.
He played on the offensive and defensive lines and earned second-team all-state honors as a defensive lineman.
“He was very instrumental in what we were doing,” said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “A lot of our defense surrounded where we put Landon. He was very important to us and his leadership and work habits. He never missed a practice. He had a couple of injuries, but it didn’t matter he just kept going. He lived in the weight room and still does.”
Sluka has also excelled in the classroom, earning academic all-state honors last season.
“I have an all 'A' average and that’s important,” he said. “Before I can play, I have to get accepted and that’s a very prestigious school. I had to have a hard work ethic. Everything from getting out of bed all the way to just going to bed. Sunup to sundown is what it takes.”
Sluka is looking forward to beginning his college career, but is thankful for what he accomplished in high school.
“This season was awesome,” he said. “It didn’t end like we wanted, but it was everything I could have asked for and then some.”
