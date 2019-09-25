Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks had eight offensive touches against Taft.
But Brooks made the most of his limited opportunities.
Brooks rushed seven times for 221 yards and four touchdowns, and caught one pass for 21 yards.
He also returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown, deflected two passes, and five tackles, including three for losses.
Brooks not only helped the Brahmas roll to a 67-6 win over Taft, but was also named the Built Ford Tough Class 3A Texas High School Football Player of the Week.
“He obviously had an incredible game,” said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “But what’s really great is he’s starting to blossom and grow and learn what the game is all about.”
Brooks, a junior, has rushed 36 times for 511 yards and nine touchdowns, and has six receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown.
“He’s starting to appreciate his teammates and what they do and that’s fun to watch,” Psencik said. “I’m pleased that he’s developing a relationship with his teammates and as a result they work hard to help him be successful.”
The Brahmas wrap up their non-district schedule Friday at Columbus.
