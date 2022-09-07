Bruce Hammack decided to make an equipment change after the end of this past fall season league, and it has proved to be beneficial to his scoring. He decided to change the thumb hole pitch on his bowling balls before the start of summer league session and there was a marked improvement. He rolled several sets above the 650-mark during the Rolling Thunder summer league.
In the first week of the Monday Mixed League fall session, he was consistent in rolling three clean games on his way to a very nice 701 set. He posted individual games of 222, 223, and 256 with 20 strikes in the set. He hopes that with the better release he now has, his scores will continue to improve. His son, Cody, and wife, Lori, are pushing him to get better with their good scores.
Jacob Silgero bowled a 268 in his third game to post a 694 total with 24 strikes and four opens for second highest.
TJ Mooney had an up-and-down night when he rolled individual games of 289, 146, and 256 for a 691 series. As he finished the first game, he tried making small adjustment to stay ahead of the oil transition but left a couple of light hit splits and washouts to bring his game down. The third game he switched to a stronger ball and went deeper inside to regain his strike line.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Tom Crowe (267-691), Justin Shoup (680), Mike Stacy (670), DoLee Knowlan (269-667), David Matthews (666), and Drake Hale (255).
Sharon Guinn was high for the ladies with a 582 set during Monday’s mixed competition. She rolled individual games of 192, 209, and 181.
A reminder that the Youth Leagues will be able to bowl two free games of practice during their team organization session scheduled for Sep. 17 at 1 pm. The youth program has gained membership during the last couple of years and the kids have had success in several tournaments.
There are two age brackets: PEE WEE (Bumpers) age 5 to 8 (bowl two games) and Youth ages 9 to 17 (bowl three games). Bowling at a young age with certified coaches gives them the basic knowledge in becoming a good bowler. Bowling in tournaments and local sanctioned leagues gives them an opportunity to win scholarship money or awarded scholarship money if a certain criterion is met.
I am sorry to announce the passing of a former local league bowler. Victor Navarro passed away on Aug. 20 at the age of 81. Victor and his wife Irene started bowling in the Latin Bowlers League in the mid 1980’s, and continued to bowl for many years. The 2011-12 season was the last year he was able to participate in the Wild Turkey and Over The Hill Leagues. I also knew Victor as a fellow local DuPont worker, where he worked in the I & amp; E department. My deepest condolences and sympathy go out to the family.
Parker Bohn III, already a PBA Hall of Famer, is creating a family bowling dynasty. When he was winning the PBA50 Cup, on his way to be PBA50 Player of the Year Award, his two sons were winning National Junior Gold Championships. Justin won the Boys Under-20 division Championship and Brandon won the Boys U18 division in consecutive years. His daughter Sydney placed sixth in the Girls division. That is a great bowling family with a great father as a mentor.
WILD TURKEY 1ST (3 way tie) STRIKES ARE US, 3W+L=X and NEED A TURKEY Women: T. Wortham 204-543; J. Reyna 513; Men: R. Lyman 211-560; P. Visconti 225-547; OVER THE HILL 1 ST GREAT BALLS OF FIRE Women: C. Wilson 468; L. Gonzalez 461; Men: E. Smith 235-583; W. Wood 204-576; D. Smith 224-540; M. Almendarez 509; MONDAY MIXED 1 ST (5 way tie) HALL OF FAMERS, SPARE CHANGE, MIGHTY DUCKS, DON’T MISS, and TEN BACK Women: S. Guinn 209-582; J. Reyna 202-548; Men: B. Hammack 256-701; J. Silgero 268-694; TJ Mooney 289-691; T. Crowe 267-691; J. Shoup 245-680; M. Stacy 234-670; D. Knowlan 269-667; D. Matthews 229-666; W. Klekar 233-642; N. Picard 246-637; J. Martinez 618; A. Perez 231-616; T. Bennett 615; P. Visconti 225-612; G. Hatter Jr. 236-607; D. Hale 255-606; M. Svatek 603; B. Bilbo 225-601; M. Flores 224-596; G. Hatter Sr 596; J. Cano 227-593; M. Gschwind 230-593; H. Hammond 593; J. Benavides 243-588; C. Hoff 585; L. Hall 582; B. Marques 581; W. Wood 581; C. Diaz 580; R. Marques 579; J. Koliba 224-579; T. Miller 578; J. Matson 234-576; A. Adames 576; J. Jimenez 575; M. Brown 573; G. Brooks 226-572; A. Thompson 565; B. Bonewald 224-564; A. Hopkins 234-561; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) Women: C. Goode 558; K. Staver 225; B. Long 224;
