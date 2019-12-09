Tyvon Hardrick was named the District 15-5A, Division I offensive MVP for the 2019 season.
Hardrick, a Victoria West running back finished the season with 1,999 yards rushing and had 17 touchdowns. He broke the Victoria career city rushing record as well this season.
Victoria East's Trent Zappe earned defensive newcomer of the year and Jonathan Buckner was named linebacker of the year.
Zappe had 88 total tackles on the season, including 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Jonathan Buckner had 83 total tackles, two sacks, three caused fumbles and one interception.
Chase Patek, Colten Matus, James Avery, Bryce Sitka and Trenton Carter received fist team all district honors while Ethan White and Dedrick Porter were named to the first team for East.
Donovan Harris made the second team as both a quarterback and a safety and Allen Dry, Tyler Miller, Jody Ybarra and Bill Sciba were also named to the second team for the Warriors. Alan Jiminez, Andrew Guerrero, Terrance Terrell, Hunter Crump and Sam Nix were named to the second team for East.
Jayden Dolezal, Daylen Moses, Joshua Zatopek, Damian Diaz, Tyler Baladez, La'Trell Barfield, Jonathan Buckner (as a running back), Johnny Martinez, Sammy Brito, Jalen Diaz, Jacob Lawrence, Clayton Rosales, Kase Eliot and Joseph Sciba were honorable mentions for West.
Latavian Johnson, Evan Brown, Koby Levigne, Ethan Farias, Daemien Robles, James Jones, Trent Nieto, Devin Cantu, Joshua Cuellar, David Lopez, Alex Garza and Tyrese Jones were honorable mentions foir East.
Academic teams were also released
Victoria West: Sammy Brito, Jonathan Buckner, Blake Buzzell, Trenton Carter, Allen Dry, Chase Elsik, Araqua Franklin, Karson Holly, Wade Leath, Colten Matus, Tyler Miller, Chase Patek, Clayton Rosales, Randy Samano, Brock Sanchez, Joseph Sciba, William Sciba, Bryce Sitka, Brendon Solis, Jody Ybarra.
Victoria East: Trent Zappe, Evan Brown, Terrance Terrell, Andrew Guerrero, Elijah Perry,l Alan Jiminez, Caden Mozisek, Trent Nieto, Sam Nix, Joe Vlaenzueal, David Lopez, Dylan Waitschies, Blain Koopman, De'everett Ross, Grant Biles, Tyrese Jones.
