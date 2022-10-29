Harper Edwards and Emma Koch know each other well.
The two have spent plenty of time competing against each other between the South Texas PGA junior circuit and high school tournaments as members of the St. Joseph and Victoria East teams.
Their friendly rivalry started a new chapter on Saturday at The Club at Colony Creek during the Victoria ISD Fall Classic as they competed against each other for the first time since Edwards, a junior, transferred to Victoria West.
Victoria East's Jonas Roth chips toward a green during the Victoria ISD Fall Classic on Saturday at The Club at Colony Creek.
Contributed photo by Troy McIntosh
Victoria ISD Fall Classic
Victoria East's Peyton Gregory chips the ball during Saturday's Victoria ISD Fall Classic at The Club at Colony Creek.
Contributed photo by Troy McIntosh
Victoria ISD Fall Classic
Victoria West's Harper Edwards hits out of a bunker during Saturday's Victoria ISD Fall Classic at The Club at Colony Creek.
Contributed photo by Troy McIntosh
Victoria ISD Fall Classic
Victoria East's Emma Koch hits an approach shot during the Victoria ISD Fall Classic on Saturday at The Club at Colony Creek.
Contributed photo by Troy McIntosh
The two were paired together for the tournament, which was shortened to a one-day event because of rain on Friday.
“Honestly, it was bittersweet,” Edwards said. “I miss my old teammates, but my new teammates are really good and I love them a lot. Playing with Emma kind of made it an experience. I love playing with her and she’s such a good golfer. It made it a good experience for the first high school tournament.”
“We’ve kind of grown up playing golf together over the years,” Koch, a senior, said. “Now we’re in the same district and we’ll go head to head for the district championship, which is pretty exciting. I look forward to it because it pushes me to be a better player.”
Edwards, Koch and the rest of the field battled high winds at the par-71 course.
Edwards finished with a 5-over 76 on her card, four strokes behind the girl’s champion Cooper Meyer of Salado. She carded five bogeys and 13 pars during the round.
“It’s not what I wanted for my first high school tournament (of the season),” Edwards said. “But I think I played pretty well and I made a bunch of new friends.”
Koch’s birdie on the final hole kept her under 80 with an 8-over 79. She was happy to finish strong with a putt over 10 feet.
“It was a great feeling,” Koch said. “I’ve talked around and none of us were making putts like we usually do. None of the putts were falling. So to finish on a birdie and under 80 felt great.”
Young East team takes fourth
East boys head coach Troy McIntosh knows there’s still room for growth for his team, but is encouraged with the Titans’ potential after two tournaments.
The Titans (374) finished tied for fourth with Flour Bluff on Saturday with his team made up of one senior, two freshman and two sophomores.
Freshman Jonas Roth led the way for the Titans with a 19th-place finish at 88 (+17). Sophomore Connor Brown and senior Peyton Gregory each shot 91 to finish 23rd and 24th, respectively, after a scorecard playoff.
“There’s a lot of things we can improve on, but the boys really show me a lot,” McIntosh said. “They’re committed to golf and working on the small things, and I see the improvements. So we’re headed in the right direction.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.