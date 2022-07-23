When Harper Edwards was 3 years old, she picked up a golf club and asked her parents to let her play.
She was told to wait until she was 5 and, if she still wanted to play, they would make sure she got lessons.
On the morning of her fifth birthday, Edwards went into her parents’ room and asked for her first golf lesson.
“I told my parents I was really interested in playing golf because I grew up around it,” she said. “I really wanted to experience that and start playing.”
Now Edwards, an incoming junior fresh off a second consecutive runner-up finish at the TAPPS Class 5A tournament in May for St. Joseph, is the 12th-ranked golfer in Texas in her graduating class according to the American Junior Golf Association.
“There've been a few students I’ve had in the past … where the first time you see them, you see that passion,” said Victoria Country Club pro Joe Mitchell, who gave Edwards her first lesson. “You know, ‘Hey, this kid is going to do something.’”
Edwards and Mitchell play rounds together from time to time and the longtime pro now tries to help his former student perfect her course management and mental approach on the course.
Her hunger to perfect all aspects of her game still stand out prominently in Mitchell’s eyes
“You just see that passion she has for the game,” Mitchell said. “And then what she’s accomplishing right now as a junior golfer, building her career for college golf, I could definitely see her on the LPGA Tour eventually.”
Edwards has spent the summer traveling across the country playing in various amateur, AJGA and South Texas PGA tournaments against the top junior golfers in the world.
As she spoke in a phone interview on July 16, Edwards recently wrapped up a tied-18th finish (76-89-78–243; +27) at the Mizuno/Keith Mitchell Junior Championship at the Golf Club of Indigo Run in Hilton Head, S.C., for the AJGA and was preparing for the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Fla, scheduled for July.
Edwards won the Optimist qualifying tournament on the STPGA at Forest Creek Golf Course in Round Rock on June 2 with a round of 75. It was her fourth STPGA win of 2022.
In four AJGA tournaments between 2021 and 2022, she’s finished in the top 25 at each with an average score of 77.75.
She shot rounds of 81, 75 and 78 at the Pinehurst North and South Amateur Championships held on the Nos. 2, 6 and 7 courses.
She also got to play Piedmont Club in Haymarket, Va., where she shot rounds of 82, 78 and 78 to finish 22 in the Three Little Birds Open.
After finishing second at state again, Edwards felt confident she could have success during the summer.
“It gave me motivation to see the work I was putting in behind the scenes was really working,” Edwards said. “I knew I had to keep working at it, keep playing and keep posting good scores.”
The challenges Edwards has faced on some of the country’s toughest courses has continued to build her confidence ahead of the 2023 high school season.
“Although I finished second (at state) two years in a row, I’ve definitely matured a lot,” she said. “I’ve shown that my game has grown and it gives me confidence this coming year.”
While Edwards is working towards her goal of playing college golf, she’s making sure to enjoy the moment of getting to play some of the most famous courses in the country.
“I got to see all the stuff that was pictured on TV for the major tournaments,” Edwards said of her experience at Pinehurst. “It was just super, super cool to be there and experience that. Then when we went to Hilton Head, it was super cool. I got to see Harbour Town. I got to see the lighthouse and experience it. It was just super pretty.”
