Britt Hart was not going to let the opportunity to coach closer to his family slip away.
Hart has resigned as athletic director and head football coach at Falls City to take a similar position at Merkel.
“Getting the opportunity to get back to my family — all of my family is around that area,” Hart said. “In the 18, 19 years I’ve been in coaching and teaching, I’ve never been around family. This is going to be a really good part of my life trying to get back to family.”
Hart, 41, coached at Falls City for five years and had a 59-12 record that included five playoff appearances.
The Beavers advanced to the Class 2A, Division II semifinals the last two seasons, they went to the quarterfinals in 2017, and they advanced to the regional round in 2015 and 2016.
“I thank the kids here at Falls City more than I do anything,” Hart said. “I focused more on them than any other aspect of this job. These kids are second to none and I love them dearly. I’ve had some really good people around me and I try to give as much credit to the kids as I can.”
Hart was the head coach at High Island for two seasons and has an overall record of 68-20.
Hart came to Falls City from Wellington where he was the offensive coordinator in 2013 when Wellington defeated the Beavers in the state final.
Hart has also been the offensive coordinator at Hico.
Falls City had a 13-2 record last season and lost to eventual state champion Mart for the second consecutive season in the semifinals.
Hart could not meet with his players because of the COVID-19 virus, but he thanked them for their hard work in an email.
“For all of the blood, sweat, tears, laughter and the intensity of endless practices come compassion, tolerance, understanding, and patience,” he said in the email. “If we had played for ourselves, we would have lost something very valuable. I challenge you to challenge yourselves to work, train, compete, and live with a higher goal in mind than self-achievement.”
Merkel is a Class 3A, Division II school located 17 miles west of Abilene. The Badgers went 2-8 in 2019.
Falls City has posted the job on its website. The deadline to apply is May 4.
