Gary Hatter Jr. earned the high weekly honors and Trudy Wortham rolled a career high series to lead the ladies in this week’s column.
Hatter Jr. posted individual games of 236, 235, and a final excellent game of 279 to score a 750 total during Monday Mixed play.
He started the third game with a 2-8-10 split open before stringing 11 strikes in a row for a great finish.
Matching the right equipment to the lane conditions gave him a great line to the strike pocket that he was able to maintain for the three games without having to make any adjustments. It was just a matter of execution.
Trudy Wortham had a career high bowling night with three games over the 200 mark during Thursday Sundowners’ action.
She rolled individual games of 236, 236, and 214 for an impressive 686 series.
After starting league play with a 7-2 open, she added a piece of tape to her thumb for a snugger fit. After that it was consistent timing in stringing strikes. If not for five open frames, which included three missed 10 pins, she would have broken the 700 mark.
Tamarcus Bennett with games of 256, 244, 213 and Mike Stacy with 244, 224, 245 posted a 713 total to lead the Sundowners League competition.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Tom Crowe (256-699/259), Jacob Silgero (696/653), Gabe Verduzco (253-686), Miles Michalec (254-677), Justin Shoup (675), Joey Matson (672), Jonathon Martinez (671), Jordan Pesi (670), Larry Hall (665), Ryan Marquez (660), Woody Wood (257), and Dave Matthews (258).
Also scoring well this past week for the ladies were Ida Caballero (210-573) and Christine Speer (206-568) on Thursday night.
Irene Sanchez bowled a nice 225 game in the Trotters League.
The Century Lanes hosted the Victoria Shoot Out, last Saturday with 43 teams competing in a two, four game block team event. The tournament paid six places with all winning teams being from out of town.
Team P2W1 (Houston) won the $3,200 first place prize with a score of 3,908.
Global 900, a San Antonio team led by Matt Cabanski won second place money with a score of 3,806. Cabanski bowled two 300 games and team mate Jacob Maldonado bowled a 300 game.
Local bowler Tamarcus Bennett bowled a 290 game in the third game of the second squad.
Another local bowler, Drake Hale was on the Lane Oaks Hills team that won third place money with a score of 3,710.
The Century will also host a double elimination singles tournament this Saturday. It is open to all current VUSBC bowlers (written average verification required for out of town bowlers). It is a handicap tournament.
Two three-game qualifying squads will start at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with the top 16 going into a double elimination match play. The top four scratch scores will be included in the top 16 for handicap competition.
On Feb. 8, the VUSBC Annual meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., with a blind draw bracket doubles tournament being held right after the meeting. Check in time for the tournament is 5:45 p.m.
TROTTERS 1ST SPARE ME Women: I. Sanchez 225-535; OVER THE HILL 1ST 3 MEN & amp; A LADY Women: D. Peters 488; Men: W. Wood 257-635; A. Garcia 205-557; M. Mathieu 206-540; Eric Smith 524; Elmo Smith 515;J. Mitchell 511; MONDAY MIXED Women: S. Guinn 519; K. Shaffer 203-514; M. Culberson 507; H. Peters 502; Men: G. Hatter Jr. 279-750; T. Crowe 256-699; J. Silgero 248-696; J. Pesi 243-670; R. Marques 232-660; L. Hall 236-647; C. Hammack 246-633; A. Rolette 229-627; M. Stacy 622; T.J. Mooney 621; T. Bennett 621; N. Picard 620; M. Svatek 619; D. Richards 607; J. Maupins 603; W. Wood 599; J. Cano 592; J. Matson 590;D. Hale 239-590; T. Miller 590; C. reeves 246-584; R. Vivero 233-583; K. Hengst 581; R. Lyman 575; J. Smith 236-572; D. Matthews 570; J. Shoup 563; J. Martinez 227-562; B. Mayfield 233; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST LET IT ROLL Women: T. Wortham 236-686; I. Caballero 210-573; C. Speer 203-568; A. Adames 203-510; T. Mason 507; J. McNary 505; Men: T. Bennett 256-713; M. Stacy 245-713; G. Verduzco 253-686; M. Michalec 254-677; J. Shoup 235-675; J. Matson246-672; J. Martinez 234-671; L. Hall 227-665; J. Silgero 2298-653; W. Klekar 244-646; T.J. Mooney 233-646; D. Hale 229-640; J. Tweedle 247-639; D. Matthews 258-630; M. Svatek 233-630; A. Adames 247- 630; T. Crowe 259-627; A. Rester 617; G. Hatter Jr.231-612; B. Asby 242-610; JD Villalobos 234-600; H. Hernandez 599; C. Reeves 595; D. Sweet 591; R. Lyman 590; R. Mejia 586; S. Kocian 583; Justin Glass 581; J.P. Reyna 579; J. Glass 576; S. Zeplin 572; J. Cano 236-567; R. Silgero 560; C. Hammack 559; N. Estrada 227-554; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1ST DETAR BABES Women: C. Goode 245-612; C. Wilson 211-592; B. Long 249-559.