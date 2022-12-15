ARLINGTON — Refugio made the long bus ride to AT&T Stadium on Wednesday for the Class 2A, Division I state final.

The trip home Thursday evening was much longer.

Hawley used a bruising offensive attack and took advantage of four turnovers and two failed fourth-down attempts to claim a 54-28 win over the Bobcats before a crowd of 7,972.

“The difference in my mind is they were able to run the ball and we couldn’t get them off the field,” said Refugio head coach Jason Herring. “I knew they were going to get some big plays and I knew they were fast. We’re fast, but they’re fast too, I promise you.

“We saw on film all year long their quarterback throwing dimes and their receivers catching every contested ball. I knew that was going to happen. The difference in the game in my opinion is you can’t turn the ball over and we turned it over and they just absolutely crushed us rushing the football.”

Hawley won its first state championship after losing to Shiner in last year’s state final and finished with a 16-0 record.

Refugio, which was making its 11th appearance in the state final, was denied in its quest for its sixth state title and finished with a 14-2 record.

"I thought offensively we got into a rhythm and moved the ball. We just couldn’t get off the field," Herring said. “That’s a senior-laden ballclub who was here last year and tonight they were the best team. We turned the ball over No. 1 and that’s a big deal. You can’t turn the ball over in a big game.”

The Bobcats quickly fell behind after quarterback Kelan Brown was sacked by Hez Parker, the defensive MVP of the game, and fumbled, which was recovered by Austin Cumpton at the Refugio 20-yard line.

“They’re explosive,” said Hawley head coach Mitch Ables. “They can house it at any time. We knew that if we could bottle them up and try to get the ball out, that would be huge. It just so happened a couple of times — the first one was the biggest one that they had the review on and then after that we recovered more. Those are huge advantages when you’re playing somebody like Refugio and those were big-time plays for us.”

Cumpton, who rushed for 151 yards and was the game’s offensive MVP, scored the first of his four touchdowns on a 7-yard run with 7:38 left in the first quarter.

Video: Refugio stumbles against Hawley in championship game Sights and sounds from Refugio’s 54-28 loss to Hawley in the Class 2A, Division I state championship.

“That was the best passing team we faced since Canadian (in the 2015 state final) and I was scared to death of the big play and it happened,” Herring said. “I thought we would do a better job of stopping the running game. No. 12 (Cumpton) missed last year’s game and obviously made a huge difference.”

Refugio’s Eziyah Bland rushed 17 times for 163 yards and a touchdown, and Jordan King had eight carries for 77 yards and a touchdown, as well as a 35-yard touchdown reception.

But the Bobcats had a difficult time getting the ball into the hands of its big-play makers. Ernest Campbell touched the ball only five times and Chai Whitmire had two touches.

“The main reason was they doubled Ernie most of the night,” Herring said. “They had someone in his face and had someone behind him and said someone else is going to beat us. We knew that was going to happen.

"That’s why we had the spin counter off of the toss sweep. But the bottom line is we couldn’t get off the field defensively. It doesn’t matter how fast you are. If you don’t have the ball, you can’t get the ball to your weapons.”

The Bearcats did not punt until their final possession of the game, and had a time of possession advantage of 28 minutes, 8 seconds to 19:52.

Herring attributed many of the Bobcats’ issues to its lack of preparation time.

“I love state championships, but I hate everything about it,” Herring said. “It’s the most important game of the year and we put in all this work and we get two days to practice. I petitioned the UIL to let us practice Sunday, they let us do it last time, but this time they said no. This is no excuse, but the routine is so different.

“We played in eight of these and played horrible in all eight," he continued. "We got lucky and won three of them. We just haven’t played good at state. The only thing I can attribute it to is the six-hour bus trip, only two practices and just no normalcy. I’m not making any excuses. Tonight, the best team won, no doubt. We didn’t have an answer for their rushing game and we didn’t have an answer for their passing game.”

Nine seniors made their second trip to the state final in their final game for Refugio.

"It's amazing,” said senior lineman JR Moore. “It's the best feeling in the world. In the eyes of those kids, we're going to be remembered as a team that got to state. Those kids are going to remember how we led them. Then, they're going to lead the other kids."

The Bobcats started 11 freshmen and sophomores and hope to turn their disappointment into fuel for next season.

“Everyone thinks it’s easy but I promise you beating the Shiner Comanches twice in one year with a kid named Dalton Brooks is damn near impossible,” Herring said. “Beating Terry Bussey is damn near impossible, especially with a young bunch. These seniors overachieved and got us way ahead of schedule and set us up really well for next year.

“Hopefully we’ll use the motivation like what happened in Victoria (losing in the quarterfinals to Shiner) last year that propelled us to this step. Hopefully, we can find this step next year and finish the right way.”

NOTES: Hawley had a 457-345 advantage in total yards…Refugio’s Isaiah Avery had an interception on the final play of the first half…Hawley’s only other turnover was a fumble recovery by Kaleb Brown…Braylon Gonzales led the Bobcats with 8.5 tackles and Kaleb Brown had five tackles.