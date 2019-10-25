CORPUS CHRISTI – Victoria East offensive lineman Dedrick Porter was playing for more than a playoff spot Friday night against Corpus Christi Ray.
After the opening kickoff, the Titans' mindset shifted from football to wide receiver Hayden Seitz.
"There was only one thing we were thinking about tonight, and that was Hayden," Porter said. "He wanted us to win this game, so that's what we came out trying to do."
Victoria East’s Dedrick Porter on what the Titans win over Ray meant to the team. pic.twitter.com/XEioUnIJvi— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) October 26, 2019
Seitz, a wide receiver on the team, was injured in a single-vehicle car crash Sunday morning in Victoria.
The Titans kept their promise to their beloved friend by capturing a 38-19 District 15-5A, Division I win over the Texans at Corpus Christi Cabaniss Stadium.
East (4-5, 4-3) remained in fifth place after Victoria West's 35-16 win over Flour Bluff but is very much alive in the playoff race.
The Titans can clinch a postseason berth with a win against Corpus Christi Moody in Saturday's district finale and a West loss to Veterans Memorial.
"It's a roller coaster season in a district like this," said East coach Roland Gonzalez. "You have your ups and downs, and it's important to maintain consistency. This was a big win for us, and it keeps us in the playoff hunt."
Both defenses kept the game scoreless early in the first quarter.
The Titans struck first on a 22-yard field goal by Marcus Garza and followed with a safety to take a 5-0 lead.
The Texans (2-6, 1-5) scored their first points on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Robert Vasquez to Winston Weeks.
East quarterback Latavian Johnson answered by scoring two of his four touchdowns on runs of 6 and 8 to give the Titans a 18-7 halftime lead.
"The whole team was in it to win it for Hayden," Johnson said. "We also want to advance forward and get one step closer to the playoffs. I think this win did a lot of for Hayden, and it did a lot for our guys."
Victoria East quarterback Latavian Johnson gives his take on the Titans’ district win over Ray. @latavian20 pic.twitter.com/PC8sRxjin3— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) October 26, 2019
East never lost its lead, but Ray did what it could to keep the game close.
The Texans scored twice in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Vasquez and a 25-yard field goal by Christian Osorio.
Johnson scored his third touchdown to give East a 24-16 lead to start the fourth quarter.
The Texans closed the gap at 24-19 on another field goal by Osorio, but Ethan White and Johnson sealed the game for East in the final three minutes.
White caught a 6-yard touchdown pass and Johnson scored his final touchdown to secure the win.
"It feels great," White said. "It felt good to win for Hayden, and we're going to keep fighting for him. Teamwork is everything. Teamwork is a powerful thing, and if we keep playing together, we can do anything."
Victoria East wide receiver Ethan White on winning for Hayden. @e4_2020 pic.twitter.com/PA3iqRnJjl— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) October 26, 2019
Offensively, the Titans were led by Johnson and running back Alan Jimenez.
Jimenez rushed for 160 yards on 23 carries, while Johnson rushed 18 times for 128 yards.
The pair combined for 331 yards of total offense.
Ray was led by Vasquez, who rushed for 113 yards and passed for 137 yards.
"We played a resilient Ray football team tonight," Gonzalez said "They put forth a great effort, but our guys stepped up. We struggled at times, but we were able to get it done. The guys up front really did well for us."
East will quickly turn its focus to Saturday's district finale against the Trojans.
The Titans know they must win if they want to have a chance of advancing to the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
"We have to keep practicing hard and fire off the ball," Porter said. "A win like this is practice for the next game."
"We still have that motivation to win for Hayden," Johnson added. "We're going to play hard and give 100 percent at practice. We can't take any team lightly."
"We have to keep practicing hard and firing off the ball," Porter said. "A win like this is practice for the next game."
Victoria East quarterback Latavian Johnson @latavian20 shows off his #haydenstrong wristband after the Titans’ 38-19 win over CC Ray. @Spotjohnson @VEHSTitans pic.twitter.com/yYAZsTGcqb— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) October 26, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.