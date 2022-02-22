BRENHAM — The start of the third quarter proved to be Weimar’s undoing.
But Weimar coach Jenny Fricke traced many of the Ladycats’ problems back to the first half.
“I thought the fast-break points were the difference,” Fricke said. “Early in the first half, we had opportunities and we didn’t make them. I thought we could have gone on an 8-0 run in the second quarter and we didn’t. We came out of the half and didn’t execute. We got hurried by their press and props to them, but those turnovers were a killer.”
Hearne started the third quarter with a 13-2 run and went on to a 49-37 Class 2A regional quarterfinal win Tuesday night at the Brenham gym.
The Lady Eagles improved to 28-10 and advanced to the regional tournament in San Marcos. Hearne will play a semifinal game Friday against San Saba.
Weimar (23-10) led for most of the first half, but missed a number of layups and was hurt by Hearne’s size under the basket, which led to a number of second chances.
“They do have some big girls,” Fricke said. “We’ve had the size advantage all year. We’re usually a great rebounding team. For some reason, we just could not grab that ball today.”
The lack of rebounds prevented the Ladycats’ ability to fast break, and they had trouble against the Lady Eagles’ zone press.
“That’s kind of the key to us. If we can rebound and get out in transition, that works for us,” Fricke said. “They crashed the boards hard and we knew they would. I thought we did pretty well over the course of the game, but there were spots in there that definitely killed us.”
Malarie Mican, who led Weimar with 12 points, made her third 3-pointer to close out the third quarter and the Ladycats scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to pull within 41-34.
But Weimar scored only three points — all by Paige Pavlu, who had 11 — the rest of the game.
“To win district in this tough district with Schulenburg and Shiner, it was a special season,” Fricke said. “These girls came to play every night and I couldn’t have asked for anything more. We just wanted to get to the regional tournament.”
Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal
Hearne 49, Weimar 37
Points: (H) Jada Johnson 4, Alyssa Loftis 3, Charrah Golden 11, Aniyah Jackson 2, Makyla Dunn 13, Antinahah Jackson 16. (W) Izzy Reeves 5, Kimberlee Hinze 2, Paige Pavlu 11. Malaria Mican 12, Chandley Tolbert 2, Skylar Heger 3, Alexa Rangel 2.
Halftime: Hearne 22-21. 3-pointers: Golden 2, Loftis, Mican 3, Reeves. Records: Hearne 28-10; Weimar 23-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.