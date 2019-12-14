I am used to getting emails, letters and phone calls from SMU and UCLA.
My alma maters often reach out to me for various reasons, and more often than not, it’s for a monetary donation.
I even get requests for money from the University of Oklahoma, where my son went to school.
But up until a year ago or so, I was getting letters from LSU.
This was strange since I have never set foot on the campus or visited Baton Rouge for that matter.
I finally figured out there was a person with an almost identical name and was able to connect with LSU, and the letters stopped.
But I am sure LSU and its fans will be happy to learn I have delivered something they’ll appreciate.
I cast my first-place Heisman Trophy vote for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
The senior, who transferred from Ohio State, led LSU to a 13-0 record, the No. 1 ranking and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Burrow completed 77.9 percent of his passes for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns.
Burrow initially caught my eye with his performance against Texas.
He passed for 471 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 45-38 win at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin.
He also passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-41 win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
He made himself the frontrunner in the Heisman Trophy race by passing for 349 yards and four touchdowns in a convincing 37-10 win over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
Burrow has put LSU in position for its first undefeated season since 1958.
The Tigers will face a familiar foe in the semifinal game in Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who got my second-place vote.
Hurts had a 3-0 record against LSU when he was at Alabama.
My third-place vote went to Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins.
I confess to a little home cooking with Dobbins because I saw him play in high school.
But his numbers more than justify his selection, and there’s no doubt he helped lead Ohio State into a semifinal playoff game against Clemson.
To the best of my recollection, this is the first time I have voted for an LSU player since I cast my initial Heisman ballot for Charles Woodson of Michigan in 1997.
I feel good about the choice I made. That being said, LSU isn’t getting any money from me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.