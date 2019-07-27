DES MOINES, Iowa – Lindsay Schwartz is in seventh place and Ashtin Zamzow stands 13th after the first day of heptathlon competition at the USA Track & Field Championships on Saturday at Drake Stadium.
Schwartz, who resides in Victoria and will be the volleyball coach at Faith Academy, had a score of 3,594 after four events.
Zamzow, a Goliad resident who recently won the NCAA championship in the heptathlon for the University of Texas, finished four events with a score of 3,420.
Erica Bougard leads the competition with a score of 3,937.
Schwartz finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 13.33 seconds, was sixth in the shot put with a throw of 43-5¾, was fifth in the 200 in a time of 24.25 and tied for 11th with Zamzow in the high jump by clearing 5-5¾.
Zamzow finished 10th in the 100 hurdles (13.77), ninth in the shot put (42-3¼) and 14th in the 200 (25.17).
Competition concludes Sunday with the long jump, javelin throw and the 800-meter run.
The top three finishers who meet the qualifying score will advance to the World Championships scheduled for Qatar in September.
