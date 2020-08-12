UHV baseball coach Terry Puhl announced the addition of a pair of college transfers to the baseball team for the upcoming 2021 season on Wednesday.
The signees include Michael Hernandez from Bryan and Dalton Smith from Splendora.
Hernandez, a utility player, transfers from Galveston College where he played the infield, outfield and catcher positions. He is a 2019 graduate of Bryan High School and also played with the Vandetta baseball league.
“I chose to attend UHV because it will give me the best opportunity to learn from coach Puhl on and off the field and he helps his players become better men in life after baseball,” said Hernandez in making his commitment.
Hernandez plans to study business administration/marketing while attending UHV.
Smith, who plays first base and pitches, transfers in from Kansas Wesleyan University.
He is a 2019 graduate of Splendora High School where he was named all-district second team as a freshman and honorable mention as a junior. He also earned Perfect Game All-Tournament honors.
